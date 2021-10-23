Bharati College Delhi University Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Jr Assistant and Other Posts, Download Notification @bharaticollege.du.ac.in

Bharati College, Delhi University has published a notification for recruitment for the post of Non-Teaching Staff. Check Details Here.

Bharati College Delhi University Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharti College, Delhi University has published the notification for recruitment for the post of Non-Teaching Staff such as Administrative Officer, Librarian, Director -Physical Education, OMSP (Instructor), Junior Assistant, Tabla Accompanist, MTS (Computer Lab Attendant) and MTS (Library Attendant).

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through online mode bhararticollege.du.ac.in on or before 13 November 2021. More details on Bharati College Recruitment 2021 such as Vacancy Details, Librarian, MTS and Other Details.



Bharati College Notification Download

Bharati College Online Application Link

Notification details

Advertisement No.: BC/NT/2021/11

Important Date:

Last Date of Application: 13 November 2021

Bharati College DU Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer - 1 Posts

Librarian – 1 Post

Director, Physical Education - 1 Post

OMSP - 1 Post

Junior Assistant – 3 Posts

Tabla Accompanist - 1 Post

MTS Computer Lab Attendant – 1 Post

MTS (Library Attendant) - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Bharati College Posts



Educational Qualification:

Administrative Officer - Good academic record with Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or the equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale.

Librarian – A Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library. Qualified in the National Level Test conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC

Director, Physical Education - A Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science with a least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) with a consistently good academic record.

OMSP - A Graduate from a recognized University in any discipline with working knowledge of computers. Diploma/Certificate of higher or lower grade in English Shorthand and Typewriting of an examination body other than UPSC. Teaching experience in English Shorthand through common words: Vertical, horizontal or higher frequency word pattern of teaching typewriting and General English.Aptitude for teaching English Shorthand and Typewriting. Minimum of 10 years “ service as English Stenographer”

Junior Assistant – A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board /University / Institution. Having a typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi Typewriting through Computers.

Tabla Accompanist - Proficiency in the art of Tabla / Pakhawaj playing with particular reference to the accompaniment aspects for Vocal (both classical and semi classical) as well as Instrumental music. Degree in Tabla / Pakhawaj OR Diploma / 10+2 examination of any Indian Board and should have undergone training in Tabla / Pakhawaj under an established Guru, for a period of not less than 6 years.

MTS Computer Lab Attendant – Should have passed Matriculation (10th) or an equivalent examination with science subjects from recognized Board.

MTS (Library Attendant) - Passed 10th or equivalent examination from any State Education Board or Government

recognized Institution. Certificate in Library Science/Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution.

Age Limit:

Administrative Officer - 35 years

How to Apply for Bharati College, DU Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 13 November 2021.