Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020: 15 Vacancies for Peon-cum-Mali-cum-Chowkidar Posts

Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020 Notification is out for 15 vacancies. Candidates can check all details here.

Dec 17, 2019 12:59 IST
Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020
Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020

Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020: Bhiwani District Court has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Peon-cum-Mali-cum-Chowkidar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 January 2020.

Important Dates:

  • Starting date of online application for Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020: 17 December 2019
  • Last date for online application for Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020: 14 January 2020

Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies for Peon-cum-Mali-cum-Chowkidar Posts: 15

  • General - 6 Posts
  • General (ESM) – 1 Post
  • SC – 3 Posts
  • BC (A) – 2 Posts
  • BC ‘A’ (ESM)-01 Post
  • BC ‘B’-02 Posts

Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria 
Educational Qualification: Candidate must be Middle Standard passed and having knowledge of Hindi/Punjabi.

Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms)

Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 16900 -53500 plus usual allowances as per Haryana Government. 

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020 Official Website

How to apply for Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for Bhiwani District Court Recruitment 2020 by sending applications to the office of the District and Sessions Judge, Bhiwani on or before 14 January 2020. 

