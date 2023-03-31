Bihar 10th Result 2023, Check Minimum Marks Required to Qualify BSEB Matric Exam

Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website today - March 31, 2023. According to the official notification issued, Bihar 10th Result 2023 will be announced at 1:15 PM today. Candidates can check this page for details on the Bihar 10th qualifying marks.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be announcing the class 10 results today, March 31, 2023. According to the notification issued by the board, the result will be announced on the official website by 5 pm today. Students who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website of the Bihar Board to check the Bihar 10th result 2023.

The Bihar Board officials will be announcing the class 10th result in an official conference after which the link will be made live on the result portal. Students when checking the Bihar 10th Result 2023 are required to visit the official website and enter their roll number and roll code in the result link given. Students can also download the BSEB Class 10 Result 2023, through the link available on this page.

Bihar board result 10th result will be announced on the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with the link available on the official website, students can also check their result via SMS.

Also Read: BSEB Matric Result 2023

Bihar Board Matric Result 2023: What are the Minimum Marks Required to Qualify?

According to the details given by the board, candidates are required to secure minimum marks to be considered for further admission procedures.

As per the information provided, students need to secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject to be considered as qualified.

Those unable to secure the required marks can appear for the BSEB 10th compartment exams which will be conducted shortly after the results are announced.

Bihar board 10th 2023: Marking Scheme

The marking scheme is the pattern to be followed by the teachers during the evaluation process. The Bihar Board class 10th exams were conducted for 100 marks from which students need to secure a minimum of 30 marks to be considered as qualified for further admissions. Candidates can check below the marks to be secured for different divisions:

1st Division: 300 marks and more in total

2nd Division: 225 to 300 marks

3rd Division: 150-225 marks

Students securing less than 150 marks will be declared as failed.

What Next After Bihar 10th Result 2023

After the Bihar School Examination Board announces the matric result 2023, students who have appeared for the exams and qualified based on the minimum marks will be eligible to apply for the Bihar Board Class 11 admissions.

The board will also be conducting the scrutiny and compartment exams for the students. Candidates can apply for the compartment exams and answer sheet scrutiny through the link available online.

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023