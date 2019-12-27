Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20 for 11880 Posts to Release on 30 Dec @csbc.bih.nic.in, Exam from 12 Jan

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2019-20: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police has announced the Admit Card Date and Exam Date for the post of Constable, against advertisement number 02/2019. As per the official notice, Bihar Police Constable Exam Admit Card will be released on 30 December 2019 i.e. on Monday on CSBC official website csbc.bih.nic.in. No admit card will be sent through post.

Bihar Police Constable Exam is scheduled to be held on 12 January (Sunday) and 20 January 2020 (Monday) in two shifts. First shift will start from 10 AM and second shift from 2 PM. The exam will be conducted for 2 hours. Candidates have to report at 9 AM and 1 PM respectively. Bihar Police Constable Written test will have objective type questions of 100 marks. The level of the exam will be 10+2.

Bihar Police SI Exam will be held on 22 December 2019 (Sunday) at various exam centres of Bihar. The exam will be of 200 marks. There will be 100 questions on General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Candidates will be required to a minimum of 30% marks. The duration of the test is 2 hours.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card from 30 Dec onwards and appear for the on scheduled date and time.

Candidates should carry their CSBC Constable Admit Card along with a valid photo Id proof at the examination centre.

Candidates who would not be able to download Bihar Police Constable e-Admit Card from official website can get their Bihar Police Constable Admit Card duplicate admit card from CSBC office on 06 and 07 January 2020.

The board will also upload the Roll-Number wise Bihar Police Constable Exam Centre List on its official website.

The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 11880 posts of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB).

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card and Exam Notice







