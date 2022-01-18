Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 Postponed, Download CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Date Notice @csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable PET 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released a notice regarding the postponement of PET scheduled on 28th January-4th February 2022 for Bihar Police Constable against the advt. No. 05/2020 on its website. Candidates who have qualified for Bihar Police Constable PET can download complete notice through the official website of CSBC.i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission has postponed Bihar Police Constable PET 2022 due to unavoidable reasons. A separate notice in this regard will be published on the official website. The commission will conduct the exam after 9 February 2022. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable PET Date Notice

Earlier, the physical efficiency test was scheduled to be held from 28 January to 4 February 2022. The commission had already uploaded the admit cards for the same on its website. However, the commission has not revealed any confirmation regarding the re-release of admit cards. It is expected that the commission will release a separate notice in this regard on its website.

This drive is being done to recruit 8415 candidates for the post of Constable in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and PET/PST. The candidates are advised to keep track on the official website for the latest updates.

