Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 to release on 15 January @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Dates, Instructions & Latest Updates Here

Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021: Central Selection of Board Constable (CSBC) has released Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 Date on its website. All such candidates who have qualified in the written exam will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of Bihar Police.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 is scheduled to be held on 2 February 2020 at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh, State High School (Patna High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002. The Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021 will be allotted on 15 January 2021. The candidates will be able to download Bihar Police Constable PET Admit Card 2021, once released at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The date of Physical Efficiency Test, Time and Venue details will be mentioned on the admit card. Candidates who have qualified in the written test will have to appear in the physical efficiency test compulsorily. If any candidate fails to appear in the Bihar Police Constable PET 2021, no further chance will be provided to appear in the PET.

It is noted that the commission will conduct the documentation round on the day of Physical Efficiency Test. All candidates will have to produce the original documents on the same day of the PET. Candidates will have to bring all the following documents given below on the day of Physical Efficiency Test.

Documents to Carry:

A valid identity card (Adhar Card, Voter Card, Driving License etc.)

Matriculation, Intermediate or equivalent exam certificate.

Birth Date Certificate.

Bihar State OBC Caste Certificate.

Residential Certificate.

Instructions for Bihar Police Constable PET 2021

Candidates appearing in the Bihar Police Constable PET 2021will have to follow social distancing on the day of PET. Wearing mask is compulsory. Candidates can bring their own sanitizer, water bottle inside the exam hall. If candidate having symptoms of corona virus, he would not be allowed inside the exam hall.

Download Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 Admit Card Notice

Bihar Police Constable 2020 Written Exam was conducted on 4 October 2020 at various exam centres to recruit 450 vacancies. The list for Physical Efficiency Test was published on 22 October 2020.