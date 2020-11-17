Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims Admit Card 2020 to release tomorrow @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Exam on 6 December, Details Here

Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims Admit Card 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) is going to release Enforcement SI Prelims Admit Card 2020 tomorrow.i.e. 18 November 2020 at its website. All such candidates applied for Enforcement SI Prelims Exam 2020 against the advertisement number 02/2019 can now download Enforcement SI Prelims Admit Card 2020 through the official website of BPSSSC.i.e.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be held on 6 December 2020 at various exam centres. Candidates will be able to check their exam centres once the admit card released on the official website.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 212 vacancies of Enforcement SI (Advt 02/2019). The selection process shall involve Prelims, Mains, PET and Interview. All such candidates who will qualify in Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims will be called for Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains 2020.

Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 Exam Pattern

Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 will be of 200 Marks for 100 Question. The duration of the paper will be 2 hours. The questions in the paper will cover General Knowledge and Social Topics. The candidates will have to secure above 30% to qualify the exam. The candidates qualify in Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims will be called for mains exam.

Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims 2020 Admit Card Notice

How and Where to Download Bihar Police Enforcement SI Prelims 2020?