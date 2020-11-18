Bihar Police Sepoy 2020 Exam Date Announced @csbc.bih.nic.in, Details Here

Bihar Police Sepoy 2020 Exam Date: Central Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the Bihar Police Sepoy Exam Date on its website. All such candidates applied for Bihar Police Sepoy 2020 Exam against the advertisement number 02/2020 will be able to appear for the exam on 24 January 2021 as per the notice.

The commission will allot Bihar Police Sepoy 2020 Admit Card in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Earlier, the Bihar Police had postponed the exam date due to legislative elections in the state. The exam was to be held on 18 October 2020.

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 551 vacancies of Sepoy posts in Bihar Police. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, physical efficiency test and merit. The candidates who will qualify in Bihar Police Sepoy Exam 2020 will be called for further process.

Download Bihar Police Sepoy 2020 Exam Date

Official Website

Bihar Police Sepoy 2020 Exam Pattern

Bihar Police Sepoy 2020 Exam will be of 100 Marks and each question will be of 1 Mark. The questions will be asked from 10+2 level. Candidates will have to secure above 30% to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test.

