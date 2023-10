Bihar STET Result 2023 Released: bsebstet.com पर देखें बिहार स्टेट रिजल्ट, यहां दिए लिंक से चेक करें स्कोरकार्ड

How to download the UPSC Law Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

Candidates can download the UPSC Law previous year question paper PDF from the official portal of UPSC or click on the download PDF link on the page.

Is it necessary to solve the UPSC Law Previous Year Question Paper PDF?

Solving the UPSC Law previous year question paper will help them gain insights into the exam format and trending topics that are repeatedly asked in the exam.

What is the format of the UPSC Law previous year question paper?

The UPSC Law question paper is conducted for 500 marks and consists of two papers, each with 250 marks. The duration shall be 3 hours for each paper.