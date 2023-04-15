Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: 69 Security Guard Posts, Apply Online, Check Details Here

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Recruitment 2023 : Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has announced the recruitment for the positions of Security Guard. All the relevant information regarding the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has recently issued a notification (Advt No. 01/2023) for the recruitment of Security Guards. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 69 vacancies in the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for the Security Guard position can apply online through the official website of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat - vidhansabha.bih.nic.in. The application process will start on April 25, 2023, at 11:00 am, and will end on May 16, 2023.

After the application process is completed, candidates will be shortlisted based on their qualifications, and a written examination will be conducted. The written test will consist of objective-type questions related to general knowledge, aptitude, and English. After the written test, the shortlisted candidates will have to go through other stages of the selection process, which may include a physical fitness test and a personal interview.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023

To apply for the Security Guard position, candidates must have passed the 12th standard or its equivalent examination. Hence, candidates who have cleared their 12th grade and meet other eligibility criteria are eligible to apply for this position.

To apply for this position, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat and click on the "Recruitment" link. Then they will need to fill in the online application form, upload their photograph, signature, and other necessary documents. Once the form is filled and submitted, candidates need to pay the application fee as per their category.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023: Overview

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for the recruitment to be conducted for Security Guard Posts . The overview of the same is provided below for the candidates.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat Posts Name Security Guard Mode of Application Online Application Starts Already Commenced Last Date to Apply May 16, 2023 Selection process Examination & Document Verification

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Recruitment 2023: Exam Date

The last date to apply for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 for Security Guard is May 16, 2023. There is no official announcement regarding the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat exam date 2023. However, the exam dates are expected to be announced soon on the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 Notification

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Recruitment 2023: Qualification

The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released on its official website. Candidates can check the eligibility below

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

Candidates must not be aged between 18 to 25 years apply for the recruitment announced by Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. It is to be noted that the age relaxation will be applicable as per the government guidelines.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

The candidate applying for the position of Security Guard must have passed class 12th from a recognized board.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat 2023 Vacancy

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has announced a total of 69 job openings for positions of Security Guard. Here's an overview of the vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification.







Post Name Total Qualification Security Guard 69 Passed Class 12th from a recognized board

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Security Guard Recruitment 2023 Application Form

As per the notification, the online application process for these vacancies will start from Apri 25 and will end on May 16, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website, www.vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

How to apply for Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 ?

Candidates are required to follow the steps given below to apply online for the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2023 for Security Guard once the application process begins

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, which is vidhansabha.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the "Recruitment" link and click on it.

Step 3: Once you are on the recruitment page, search for the Security Guard Recruitment Notification link and click on it. Read all the instructions provided in the notification carefully.

Step 4: Click on the "Apply Online" link and fill in all the required details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload your photograph and signature in the format specified.

Step 6: Review your application form thoroughly and ensure that all the details entered are correct.

Step 7: Pay the application fees using a debit/credit card or net banking, based on your category.

Step 8: Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.







The application process will commence from April 25, 2023. The candidates must read the instructions given on the official notification carefully to avoid any errors in the application form and pay the applicable fee online as per the instructions provided on the website.