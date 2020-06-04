Bihar Vikas Mission BVM Recruitment 2020: 46 Vacancies for PR Expert, Sructural Design Expert and & Other Posts, Apply Online @bvm.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Vikas Mission BVM Recruitment 2020: Bihar Vikas Mission BVM has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Structural Design Expert, Ground Water Expert, Banking Expert, Retrofitting Expert and Others. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts on or before 20 June 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 4 June 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 20 June 2020
Bihar Vikas Mission BVM Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Structural Design Expert - 1 Post
- PR Expert - 1 Post
- PR & Media Relations Officer - 1 Post
- Piped Water Supply Expert - 1 Post
- Planning and Evaluation Expert - 1 Post
- Land Records Expert - 1 Post
- Highway Engineering Expert - 1 Post
- Management Assistant - 1 - 1 Post
- Wetland Expert - 1 Post
- Ground Water Expert -1 Post
Selection Criteria for PR Expert, Structural Design Expert and & Other Posts
Final Selection will be done only on the basis of marks awarded to the candidates at the time of interview by BVM.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
Bihar Vikas Mission BVM Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 June 2020. After the completion of the online application form, candidates can take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.
