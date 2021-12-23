Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021-22 for 247 Clerk Posts, Apply Online @bombayhighcourt.nic.in

The Registry of the High Court, Bombay has published a notice for 247 Clerk Posts. Check Important Dates, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process and Other Details.

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021-22: The Registry of the High Court, Bombay is hiring eligible candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria for preparing Select List of 206 and Wait List of 41 candidates for the post of Clerk.Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 23 December to 06 January 2022 on bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

Candidates who are seeking to apply for Bombay High Court Clerk Recruitment 2022 should be a graduate. The candidates can check more details to eligibility and Other by scrolling down.

Bombay High Court Clerk Notification

Bombay High Court Clerk Online Application Link

Important Dates

Start Date for submission of Application form: 23 December 2021

Last Date for submission of Application form: 06 January 2022

Bombay High Court Clerk Vacancy Details

Clerk - 247 Posts

Select List - 206

Wait List - 41

Bombay High Court Clerk Salary:

Rs. 19,900-63,200 plus allowances as per the Rules

Eligibility Criteria for Bombay High Court Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification:

Graduate of any recognized University in any faculty. However, the preference will be given to Law Graduates.

Government Commercial Certificate Examination or examination conducted by Government Board or Government Certificate in Computer Typing Basic Course (GCC-TBC) or I. T. I. for English Typing with speed of 40 w.p. m.

Computer Certificate about proficiency in operation of word processors in Windows and Linux in addition to M.S. Office, M.S. Word, Wordstar-7 and Open Office Org.

Bombay High Court Clerk Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

Bombay High Court Clerk Selection Process

. The eligible shortlisted candidates will be called for written test of 90 marks of one hour duration comprising of Objective type multiple choice questions on Marathi, English, GK, General Intelligence, Arithmetic and Computer.

How to Apply for Bombay High Court Clerk Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for Bombay High Court Clerk Recruitment on bhc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 25/-