Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021-22 for 247 Clerk Posts, Apply Online @bombayhighcourt.nic.in

The Registry of the High Court, Bombay has published a notice for 247 Clerk Posts. Check Important Dates, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process and Other Details.

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 12:54 IST
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021-22
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021-22

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2021-22: The Registry of the High Court, Bombay is hiring eligible candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria for preparing Select List of 206 and Wait List of 41 candidates for the post of Clerk.Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 23 December to 06 January 2022 on bombayhighcourt.nic.in.

Candidates who are seeking to apply for Bombay High Court Clerk Recruitment 2022 should be a graduate. The candidates can check more details to eligibility and Other by scrolling down.

Bombay High Court Clerk Notification

Bombay High Court Clerk Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Start Date for submission of Application form: 23 December 2021
  • Last Date for submission of Application form: 06 January 2022

Bombay High Court Clerk Vacancy Details

Clerk - 247 Posts

  • Select List - 206
  • Wait List - 41

Bombay High Court Clerk Salary:

Rs. 19,900-63,200 plus allowances as per the Rules

Eligibility Criteria for Bombay High Court Clerk Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Graduate of any recognized University in any faculty. However, the preference will be given to Law Graduates.
  • Government Commercial Certificate Examination or examination conducted by Government Board or Government Certificate in Computer Typing Basic Course (GCC-TBC) or I. T. I. for English Typing with speed of 40 w.p. m.
  • Computer Certificate about proficiency in operation of word processors in Windows and Linux in addition to M.S. Office, M.S. Word, Wordstar-7 and Open Office Org.

Bombay High Court Clerk Age Limit:

18 to 38 years

Bombay High Court Clerk Selection Process

. The eligible shortlisted candidates will be called for written test of 90 marks of one hour duration comprising of Objective type multiple choice questions on Marathi, English, GK, General Intelligence, Arithmetic and Computer.

How to Apply for Bombay High Court Clerk Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply for Bombay High Court Clerk Recruitment on  bhc.mahaonline.gov.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 25/-

FAQ

What is Bombay High Court Clerk Exam Date ?

The exam date shall be announced later.

What is Bombay High Court Clerk Age Limit ?

18 to 38 years

What is Bombay High Court Clerk Salary ?

Rs. 19,900-63,200 plus allowances as per the Rules

What is the last date for submitting Bombay High Court Application Form ?

06 January 2022
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
ludo_expresssnakes_laddergolden_goalquiz_master
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.