BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 (Today): Check Pre Download Link Updates Here

BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 will be released on 20 September by the Bihar Public Service Commission on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Check Download Link Here.

BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has scheduled the BPSC 67th Pre Admit Card on 20 September 2022. Those who are appearing in the 67th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam 2022 on 30 September 2022 can download BPSC Admit Card from the website of Online BPSC onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Alternatively, they can login into the provided link for the admit card.

How to Download BPSC 67th Admit Card 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission which is onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On this page, you need to login into your account using your ‘User Name’ and ‘Password

Step 3: After login into the page, you will BPSC 67th Pre Admit Card 2022

Step 4: Download BPSC 67th Pre Admit Card and take a print out of the admit card

BPSC 67th Pre Exam will be conducted in a single shift from 12 PM to 2 PM across the state of Bihar. The candidates can check their respective date, time and venue of the exam on their admit card.

What is BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Pattern?

The mode of the exam is offline. Students will be given 150 Multiple Choice Questions objective type wherein the following topics will be covered such as General Science, Events of national and international importance, History of Bihar and Indian History, Geography(mainly Geography of Bihar), Indian Polity and Economy, Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence, Indian National Movement and the Role of Bihar, General Mental Abilities. They will be provided with 2 hours to complete the test.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022

After the conduct of the exam, the commission will upload the answer keys. The candidates shall also be invited to submit their objections if any. After analysing all the objections, the commission will prepare the list of shortlisted candidates for the main exam.