BPSC Judiciary Answer Key 2023 Released @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Know Process To Raise Objections

BPSC Judicial Services Answer Key 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the prelims exam for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the Judicial Services prelims exam held on June 04, 2023, can download a pdf of the answer key available on the official website of BPSC at–bpsc.bih.nic.in.

However, the provisional answer keys for the subjects including General Studies and Law can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Answer Key-General Studies





Direct Link To Download: Answer Key-Law





It is noted that BPSC had conducted the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination on June 04, 2023, across the state. Now the Commission has uploaded the pdf of the answer key for all four test series for the General Studies and Law posts on its official website. You can download the answer key for the above exam from the official website.

BPSC Judicial Services Answer Key 2023: Process To Raise Objection

Candidates can raise their objections regarding the answer key and send the same to the Commission on or before July 22, 2023. Candidates will have to attach the related proof/evidence in support of their answer and send the same to the address mentioned in the notification. Candidates can send their objections in the prescribed format available on the official website.

How to Download BPSC Judiciary Answer Key 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website– bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice: Invitation of Objection to Answers of 32nd Bihar Judicial Services (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 04.06.2023. (Advt. No. 23/2023) Provisional Answer Keys-General Studies -Law – Booklet Series A, B, C, D- on the homepage.

Step 3: You will get the pdf of the detailed notice regarding the answer key.

Step 4: Download the pdf of the answer key.

Step 5: Take a printout of it for future reference.