BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2022 (Released) at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Know Admit Card Download Date

Bihar PSC has uploaded the interview schedule for the Lecturer post on its official website-bpsc.bih.nic.in. Download PDF here.

BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has uploaded the interview schedule for the Lecturer post for Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination on its official website. Candidates qualified successfully for the interview round for the Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination should note that Commission will be conducting the interview for the above post from 28 November 2022 onwards. You can download the BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Direct Link To Download: BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2022





As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Lecturer, Electronics Engineering Competitive Examination from 28 November 2022 to 03 December 2022. Interview will be held in two session-from 10.30 A.M. and second from 2.30 P.M. Candidates can check their Roll Number with the schedule and date for the interview round which is available on the official website.



Commission will upload the Admit Card for the interview round for the candidates before the commencement of interview on its official website. Candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials to the link available on the official website.

You can download the BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: BPSC Lecturer Interview Schedule 2022