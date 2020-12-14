BPSC (Bihar PCS) Prelims Exam 2020: Special Study Material

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the date of the BPSC Prelims exam. The BPSC Prelims Exam is on 27 December 2020. The best and easiest way to get selected in the BPSC Prelims Exam 2020 is to get the best study material and reproduce the information.

In recent years BPSC is very regular in providing the notification and conducting the BPSC Prelims and Main Exam. This year the BPSC will be conducting the BPSC Prelims Exam on 27 December 2020 for the BPSC 66th Prelims Exam 2020.

BPSC Prelims Study Tips

The basic foundation of all the civil service preliminary exam is similar. The one addition to the BPSC Prelims Exam is the state-specific information that is asked in the BPSC Prelims Exam. The state-specific information is very important from the BPSC point of view because it can fetch good marks in the highly competitive environment of the BPSC Prelims Exam where the result can change with a single number scored.

Jagranjosh.com has prepared comprehensive study material for the BPSC Preliminary Exam focusing on the Bihar Exclusive information and facts. There is large information about the History, Geography, Economy, and Institutions of Bihar, which are relevant for the BPSC Preliminary and BPSC Main Exam.

Bihar remained a very important region during the ancient, medieval, and Modern times. Since Ashoka’s empire to the Champaran Satyagrah, Bihar has remained at the heart of any revolution and reforms. Bihar is the state which gave us our first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad and many other important political personalities. Even there was a time when the railway ministry belonged to the person from Bihar.

BPSC Prelims Previous Year's Cutoff

However, the time has changed now and so do Bihar and the Bihar PCS Prelims paper. Recent trends show an evolving pattern of the BPSC Prelims Exam question paper. There are very progressive questions in the BPCS Prelims Question paper and hence the strategy to prepare the BPSC prelims needs introspection and reprogramming.

Before giving details regarding the Bihar special study material, the candidates should understand the demand for the exam and the expectations from the candidates. The candidates are required to prepare the basic minimum general knowledge about India, the world, and Bihar. For the purpose of preparation of Bihar exclusive General Knowledge, we will be providing the links below. But before proceeding to that, we will discuss the importance of the previous year's question papers of the BPSC prelims exam.

Previous Year Question Paper

In case you are attempting the BPSC Prelims Exam for the first time or you did not study the previous year's question papers, then you should know that the previous year question papers are vital to the preparation of the BPSC Prelims Exam. The previous year's question paper can provide you a clear idea regarding the question setup, the difficulty level of the questions, their orientation, different question types, and above all the important topics and areas of the BPSC Prelims syllabus. Moreover, it can also guide to plan your preparation effectively. You can plan for the important areas and provide more time for the difficult areas or your weak areas beforehand and hence have better chances to get selected in the BPSC Prelims Exam.

Previous year question papers can also give you the real feel while attempting the paper in the time-bound manner. You can also practice and check your score with the previous year's question papers. Practicing with the previous year's papers can make preparation better and take the preparation to a new level.

BPSC 2020: Detailed Syllabus and Exam Pattern

History Study Material

History remains at the center of the BPSC Prelims Exam. Almost every year, a number of questions have been asked from the History section of the General Studies syllabus. It includes questions from Ancient History, Medieval History, and Modern History including the Indian Freedom Struggle. The History questions are straight in nature and hence can be said easy. The reason for saying so is that they are based on the objective knowledge of the candidates and nearly no analysis is required for answering the question.

The ancient History part of the History syllabus requires a thorough understanding of the events of ancient history and the candidates need to correlate the events with the ecology of ancient times. Bihar was an epicenter of various political and Educational Institutions in ancient times and it is rightly reflected in the History of Bihar. The complete History Study Material links and suggestions are given below.

Ancient History

NCERT Books on Ancient Indian History

Ancient History of India (Prachin Bharat ka itihas) By Dewijendra Jha and Shri Mali

Medieval History :

NCERT books on Medieval History

History of Medieval India by Satish Chandra

Modern History:

Modern History Book by Spectrum

India’s Struggle For Independence by Bipan Chandra

Bihar Special History Study Material:

Ancient History

Medieval History

Modern History

Buddhist Pilgrimage sites in Bihar

Geography

Geography seems complex for the average students irrespective of the stream of the candidates. There are various concepts in geography, which employs the basic principles of Physics and without 3d models, they are very difficult to understand Hence, geography is the least favorite subject among the candidates. Geography is more conceptual subject and the physical geography section of the subject is totally dependent on Physics principles.

But there is also an objective face of the Geography topics. BPSC Prelims focuses on the objective information of geography and ask about the physical features of the Bihar state. So in addition to the basic knowledge of the subject, Bihar specific geographical facts are important for the BPSC Prelims Exam.

Geography Books

Geography NCERT Books class VI upwards

Physical Geography by Savindra Singh

Certificate Physics And Human Geography; Indian Edition by Goh Cheng Leong

Bihar Geography Special

Major Rivers of Bihar

List of Waterfalls and Hot Springs in Bihar

Indian Economy

Indian Economy is one of the most important topics for the civil service exam as a whole and crucial for the BPSC Prelims Exam. The candidates need to get all the information about the agriculture of Bihar, the commercial crops of Bihar, the primary, secondary and tertiary activities of the Bihar population in order to answer various questions based on such information. The candidates must read the newspaper in order to get the information regarding the social schemes run by the Bihar government.

Indian Economy Resources:

Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh

Bihar Budget Document, Union Budget

Social Schemes of Bihar Government

Indian Polity

Indian Polity by Laxmikant and the Bare Constitution are the only two things required to cover the questions from this section. The other things which are generally asked in the BPSC Prelims paper are the recent political issues and the political happening in the country and the state in specific. The Polity topics can be covered under the current affairs section which will be discussed later.

Current Affairs

Current Affairs is the soul of any competitive exam in India. Around 30-40 % of the questions are linked with current affairs. The candidates are advised to read one national newspaper daily to know and understand the contemporary issues in detail. The candidates can also use various mobile apps for current affairs such as the current affairs app of Jagranjosh.com. Also, they can visit the Current Affairs section of Jagranjosh.com.

Moreover, the BPSC also ask the questions from the basic general knowledge which can be covered from the general knowledge section of Jagranjosh.com because all the section are given in a user-friendly way and can be accessed in one go.

We hope the sources give here were helpful to you. Keep visiting the Jagranjosh/civil services for more elaborate information. Thank you.