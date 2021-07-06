BPSC Prelims New 2021 Date Announced for Project Manager Posts, Admit Cards Soon

BPSC Prelims Exam 2021 Date: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the Date of Commencement of Project Manager Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2020). All those who applied for BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 will be able to download their admit cards soon through the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice released by the board, the commission will conduct the prelims exam for Project Manager Post on 8 August 2020 between 12 PM to 2 PM at Patna, Muzaffarnagar, Bhagalpur and Gaya Districts exam centres. The commission will release the admit card one week prior to the commencement of the exam. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Earlier, the commission was to conduct this exam on 11 April 2021 which was postponed due to the surge of COVID-19.

The candidates will be able to download BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021, Admit Card, through this article directly. All candidates are advised to bookmark this page for future reference.

Download BPSC Project Manager Prelims 2021 Exam Date

Admit Card - to release soon

