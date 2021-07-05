BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification out at becil.com for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Consultant/Consultant for Project Management Unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi purely on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 15 July 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant/Consultant(Hospital/Project/Financial Management/Procurement/Project Management) - 5 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior consultant (Hospital Management)- MBBS with at least 2 years full time - MD(Hospital Administration) or Masters in Hospital Administration or MBA (Hospital Management / Administration) from a recognized university.

Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management)- BE (Civil) with diploma/masters in management from a recognized university or Medical/Paramedical/Biomedical degree with diploma/masters in management from a recognized university.

Senior consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - BE/B.Tech/MBA/MHA or equivalent from a recognized university.

Senior consultant/ Consultant (Project Financial Management) CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance)/Diploma(Finance) or equivalent.

Senior Consultant / Consultant (IT Project Management) - BE/BTech with MBA/ME/MTech or equivalent from a recognized university.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 62 years

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Senior Consultant-Minimum Rs.1,00,000/- per month

Consultant - Rs.50,000/- per month

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

