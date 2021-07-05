BECIL Recruitment 2021 for Senior Consultant/Consultant Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Jul 5, 2021 17:40 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of  Senior Consultant/Consultant for Project Management Unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi purely on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 15 July  2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Senior Consultant/Consultant(Hospital/Project/Financial Management/Procurement/Project Management) - 5 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Senior consultant (Hospital Management)- MBBS with at least 2 years full time - MD(Hospital Administration) or Masters in Hospital Administration or MBA (Hospital Management / Administration) from a recognized university.
  • Senior Consultant/Consultant (Project Management)- BE (Civil) with diploma/masters in management from a recognized university or Medical/Paramedical/Biomedical degree with diploma/masters in management from a recognized university.
  • Senior consultant/Consultant (Procurement) - BE/B.Tech/MBA/MHA or equivalent from a recognized university.
  • Senior consultant/ Consultant (Project Financial Management) CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance)/Diploma(Finance) or equivalent.
  • Senior Consultant / Consultant (IT Project Management) - BE/BTech with MBA/ME/MTech or equivalent from a recognized university.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 62 years

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Senior Consultant-Minimum Rs.1,00,000/- per month
  • Consultant - Rs.50,000/- per month

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

