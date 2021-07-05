BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification for 168 Vacancies, Apply Online @bharatpetroleum.in

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification out at baratpetroleum.in for 168 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other posts.

BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Kochi Refinery, Ambalamugal, Kochi has released a notification for Graduate & Diploma holders in Engineering (passed during 2019, 2O2O & 2021), for undergoing one year Apprenticeship training under the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Act 1973. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2021.

Important Date:

Online Application starting date: 5 July 2021

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal in order to apply to "Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kochi Refinery: 20 July 2021

Last date for applying to "Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Kochi Refinery: 25 July 2021

Last date for submission of application: 27 July 2021

BPCL Apprentice 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 120 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 48 Posts

BPCL Apprentice 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - First Class Engineering Degree [Full Time Course] in the respective discipline with 60% marks from a recognized lndian University/lnstitute (Relaxed to 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates and relaxation applicable for reserved posts only).

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - First Class Diploma in Engineering (Full Time Course) in the respective discipline with 60% marks from State Board of Technical Education/recognized lndian University.

BPCL Apprentice 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BPCL Apprentice 2021 Selection Criteria

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the qualifying examination and interview. The final merit list would be prepared according to categories General/ SC / ST I OBC I PWD on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates.

Download BPCL Apprentice 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply online

Official Website

How to apply for BPCL Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 20 July 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.