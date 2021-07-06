UIDAI NISG Recruitment 2021 for Executive Assistant Posts, Apply @nisg.org

UIDAI NISG Recruitment 2021: National Institute for Smart Government (NISG), UIDAI has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant under Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). All willing candidates can submit applications on or before 27 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application form: 27 July 2021

UIDAI NISG Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Executive Assistant

UIDAI NISG Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Diploma/ Graduate/ Post Graduate

Experience - 2 to 7 years; The applicant must have Expertise in managing large facilities and running day to day operations of the building; Coordinating with the vendor to ensure defined activities are being performed; Strong IT skills and familiarity with the use of databases and the internet; Subject specific knowledge or expertise in a particular function.

Download UIDAI NISG Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UIDAI NISG Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 27 July 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

