BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Send Offline Application Form & Admit Card before 16 March: 10th & 12th Pass can apply

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Offline Application process has been commenced from 17th February 2020 and will last till 16th March 2020. BSF will recruit 317 vacancies under various posts of group ‘B’ & ‘C’ (Combatised) Water Wing under BSF, Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. Candidates need to apply in online mode till 16th March 2020. Candidates from North Eastern States, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands or the Union Territory of Lakshadweep can apply till 30th March 2020.

Below are the important dates for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment Process:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Exam Important Dates Recruitment Notification/ Offline Application Opening Date 17th February 2020 Offline Application Closing Date 16th March 2020 Offline Application Closing Date - For North Eastern States, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul & Spiti Districts and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands or the Union Territory of Lakshadweep 30th March 2020 1st Phase - Written Test Date To be notified later 2nd Phase – Documentation, Physical Measurement, Physical Efficiency Test, Trade Test & Medical Exam To be notified later

How to Apply for BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment?

For the ease of candidates, we have listed down step by step process for filling the offline application form of BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment. So, let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Recruitment:

1. Post Applied For:

Candidates need to fill one of the below posts for which they will be applying for:

BSF 2020 HC/SI/CT Water Wing Category-wise Vacancies Post Level in Pay Matrix Vacancy Sub-Inspector (SI-Master) Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400) General 04 EWS 01 OBC - SC - ST - Total 05 Sub-Inspector (SI-Engine Driver) Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400) General 03 EWS 01 OBC 03 SC 01 ST 01 Total 09 Sub-Inspector (SI-Workshop) Level-6 (Rs. 35400 – Rs. 112400) General 01 EWS - OBC 01 SC 01 ST - Total 03 Head Constable (HC-Master) Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100) General 20 EWS 05 OBC 19 SC 05 ST 07 Total 56 Head Constable (HC-Engine Driver) Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100) General 24 EWS 05 OBC 22 SC 10 ST 07 Total 68 Head Constable (HC-Workshop) Level-4 (Rs. 25500 – Rs. 81100) Mechanic (Diesel/ Petrol Engine) General – 02, EWS-02, OBC-01, SC-02 Electrician (General -02) AC Technician General – 01, OBC-01 Electronics (General -01) Machinist (ST-01) Carpenter (ST-01) Plumber (General -02) Total – 16 Constable Tradesman (CT-Crew) Level-3 (Rs. 21700 – Rs. 69100) General 65 EWS 17 OBC 31 SC 24 ST 23 Total 160 Total 317 (General-125, EWS-17, OBC-31, SC-24, ST-23)

Those who are applying for the post of HC-Workshop has to mention Trade.

2. Exam Centre & Code:

A candidate must indicate the centres in the Application Form. A candidate must submit his application only to the concerned BSF office under whose jurisdiction the centre selected by him falls. Application received in any other HQ of BSF other than the centres shown above will be rejected summarily.

Application duly filled up in the given format along with its enclosure duly completed in all respect may be sent to any one of the centres by due date i.e. 16th March 2020:

Note: BSF reserves the right to cancel any Centre and ask the candidates of that centre to appear at another centre. BSF also reserves the right to divert candidates of any centre to other Centre to take the examination. Centre for conduct of the First and Second Phase Examination may change, if required due to administrative reason as well as depending upon the number of candidates.

3. Passport Size Photograph & Self Addressed Envelopes:

Three recent passport size photographs should be attached to the application. One photograph each to be affixed on the application form and admit cards of Written Examination and Second Phase Examination. Two self-addressed envelopes with postal stamps worth Rs.41 each should also be attached with the application form. The envelope containing application must be super-scribed in bold letters as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF SI(MASTER), SI(ENGINE DRIVER), SI(WORKSHOP), HC(MASTFR), HC(ENGINE DRIVER), HC(WORKSHOP) & CT(CREW) IN BSF WATER WINC EXAMINATION-2020”. The size of the photograph should be approx. 3.5 X 4.5 Cms and the photograph should be self attested.

4. Fill Personal Details:

Candidates need to fill the personal details like

Full Name (in Capital Letters) as recorded in Matriculation or equivalent certificate

ID Number: Adhaar Card or PAN Card or Driving License or Voter ID.

Father’s Name (in Capital Letters)

Address for correspondence & Mobile Number

Permanent Address & Mobile Number

Email Address (if any)

Nationality

Religion

Category: (UR/ EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST)

Gender

Marital Status

Two visible identification marks

Date of Birth as recorded in Matriculation or equivalent certificate both in words and figures

Educational Qualification

Details of examinations passed from Matriculation/ School leaving certificate and onwards

Whether Ex-Serviceman or not – If yes, then attach copy of discharge certificate

Technical Qualification in respect to the post applied for

Experience – Experience Certificate must be attached with the application form

If employed, then state name and address of department, designation held, whether holding Permanent or Temporary Post

DD/ IPO Number, Date & Amount (See below for Examination fee details

List of Enclosures

5. Examination Fee and Demand Draft:

Each application should be accompanied by a Demand Draft/ Postal Order of 200/- for the post of SI (Master), SI (Workshop) & SI (Engine Driver) and 100/- for the post of UC (Master). HC (Workshop). HC (Engine Driver) & CT (Crew) as examination fee in favour of the addressee where the Application Form is being submitted by the candidate.

However fee is exempted for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), BSF Candidates, Ex-Servicemen. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance.

6. Documents to be accompanied along with Application Form

The applications should be accompanied with self-attested copies of certificates of proof of age, ID Proof, education qualification, technical qualification, experience in trade, caste/hill areas (Domicile), wherever applicable.

Note: Candidates are permitted to apply for only one post. Multiple applications shall be summarily rejected.

7. Signature & Thumb Impression

Candidates need fill declaration in the end of the form. Then write the place and date of filling application form. The last two important things in the form are the left thumb impression and signature of the applicant.