BSF Water Wing Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Eligible male Indian candidates will be called for BSF Water Wing 2022 Written Exam to fill up 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master, Engine Driver, Workshop), HC (Master, Engine Driver, Workshop), and CT (Crew) in Water Wing of the Border Security Force.

Only candidates who qualify the written exam (first phase) will be called further for the second phase of selection process. The date and time of the written exam (first phase) will be fixed and declared by BSF. Candidates will be notified about the release of the admit cards as well. Online applications for the BSF Water Wing Recruitment 2022 SI & HC ended on 28th June 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates can check BSF Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern of Phase-1 Written Exam and Phase-2 Trade Test for 281 Vacancies of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of Sub-Inspector and Head Constable.

BSF 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

BSF Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 30th May 2022 Application End Date 28th June 2022

BSF Water Wing Recruitment Exam Pattern 2022

(a) First Phase

(i) Written Examination

The online written exam will be one composite paper of objective type with multiple choices to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. The question papers will be set bilingually (English & Hindi). The written exam will consist of the following subjects:

For the post of SI (Master), SI (ED) & SI (Workshop)

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration General Knowledge & Awareness 25 25 2 Hours Reasoning Ability 25 25 Numerical Ability 25 25 Trade Awareness 25 25 Total 100 100

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration General Knowledge & Awareness 35 35 2 Hours Reasoning Ability 35 35 Numerical Ability 30 30 Total 100 100

BSF Water Wing Recruitment Syllabus 2022

Phase-1 Written Exam Syllabus

For the post of SI (Master)

General Knowledge Awareness (25%) (i) Current Affairs (Events related to India & its neighbouring countries) (ii) General Science & Technology (iii) Indian Constitution (iv) Indian History (v) Indian Culture (vi) Indian Geography (vii) General Polity (viii) Sports: Championships/Winners/Number of Players (ix) Other Miscellaneous issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (25%) (i) Coding & Decoding (ii) Series (Number & Alphabet) (iii) Figure Classification (iv) Relationship Concepts (v) Distance and Direction (vi) Visual Memory (vii) Spiral Orientation (viii) Other basic concepts of Reasoning Numerical Ability (25%) (i) Basics (2X2) (3X3) multiplications squares (ii) Mixed Fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & Loss, Discount, Ratio (vi) Time & Work (vii) Simple Interest, Compound Interest (viii) Simple Mensuration Trade Awareness (25%) (2nd Class Master Level) (i) Management of inland vessels under all conditions (ii) Knowledge of storm and distress signals (iii) Knowledge of compass (iv) Rules of the road as regards to both sailing vessels and mechanically propelled vessels, their regulation, lights, fog and sound signals (v) Marking and use of the lead line (vi) Steps to be taken in the event of vessel grounding (vii) Management of inland vessels under tow or when towed or pushing (viii) Questions on carriage of iron ore, coal, petroleum products, cement fly ash & containers (ix) Provisions of the rules made by IWAI in respect of Life Saving and Fire Appliances and Conduct of Vessels (x) Provisions of the rules with regards to carriage of passengers (xi) Knowledge of Loading Marks and Stability of Inland Vessels (xii) Knowledge of Inland Vessels Act (xiii) Knowledge of GPS, DGPS, VHF, Radar and Echo sounder for safe navigation

For the post of SI (Engine Driver)

General Knowledge Awareness (25%) (i) Current Affairs (Events related to India & its neighbouring countries) (ii) General Science & Technology (iii) Indian Constitution (iv) Indian History (v) Indian Culture (vi) Indian Geography (vii) General Polity (viii) Sports: Championships/Winners/Number of Players (ix) Other Miscellaneous issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (25%) (i) Coding & Decoding (ii) Series (Number & Alphabet) (iii) Figure Classification (iv) Relationship Concepts (v) Distance and Direction (vi) Visual Memory (vii) Spiral Orientation (viii) Other basic concepts of Reasoning Numerical Ability (25%) (i) Basics (2X2) (3X3) multiplications squares (ii) Mixed Fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & Loss, Discount, Ratio (vi) Time & Work (vii) Simple Interest, Compound Interest (viii) Simple Mensuration Trade Awareness (25%) (1st Class Master Level) (i) Principles and working of Internal Combustion Engines (ii) Fuel system, lubrication system and colling system of engines (iii) Valve setting and injector setting of marine engine (iv) Trouble shooting of engines (v) Replacement of various lines and cylinder head of engines with appropriate knowledge of Torque (vi) Overhauling of engine (vii) Adjustment of working path of engine to get optimum efficiency of engine (viii) Provisions of inland vessel rules for Life Saving, Fire Appliances and General Principle

For the post of SI (Workshop)

General Knowledge Awareness (25%) (i) Current Affairs (Events related to India & its neighbouring countries) (ii) General Science & Technology (iii) Indian Constitution (iv) Indian History (v) Indian Culture (vi) Indian Geography (vii) General Polity (viii) Sports: Championships/Winners/Number of Players (ix) Other Miscellaneous issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (25%) (i) Coding & Decoding (ii) Series (Number & Alphabet) (iii) Figure Classification (iv) Relationship Concepts (v) Distance and Direction (vi) Visual Memory (vii) Spiral Orientation (viii) Other basic concepts of Reasoning Numerical Ability (25%) (i) Basics (2X2) (3X3) multiplications squares (ii) Mixed Fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & Loss, Discount, Ratio (vi) Time & Work (vii) Simple Interest, Compound Interest (viii) Simple Mensuration Trade Awareness (25%) (i) Units of Measurement (ii) Internal Combustion Engines (iii) Cycles of 2 stroke and 4 stroke engines (iv) Components of diesel and petrol engines (v) Fuel system, lubrication system and cooling system of engine (vi) Voltage, current, resistance, miniature circuit breakers (vii) Electronics, diode, transistor and printed circuit board (viii) Pumps, gears, and clutches

For the post of HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) and CT (Crew)

General Knowledge Awareness (25%) (i) Current Affairs (Events related to India) (ii) Indian Constitution (iii) Indian History and Geography (iv) General Polity (v) Sports: Championships/Winners/Number of Players (vi) Other Miscellaneous issues related to General Knowledge Reasoning Ability (25%) (i) Coding & Decoding (ii) Series (Number & Alphabet) (iii) Alphabet (Position based) (iv) Relationship Concepts (v) Distance and Direction (vi) Arithmetic Number Series (vii) Other basic concepts of Reasoning Numerical Ability (25%) (i) Basics (2X2) multiplications (ii) Mixed Fractions (iii) Averages (iv) Percentages (v) Profit & Loss (vi) Time & Distance (vii) Simple Interest, Compound Interest (viii) Simple Mensuration

Phase-2 Trade Test Syllabus

For the post of SI (Master)

For the post of SI (Engine Driver)

For the post of SI (Workshop)

For the post of HC (Master)

For the post of HC (Engine Driver)

For the post of HC (Workshop)

Mechanic (Diesel & Petroleum)/Motor Mechanic

Machinist

Carpenter

Electrician

Air Conditioner Technician

Electronics

Plumber

For the post of CT (Crew)

Engine Driver Side (Greaser)

Master Side (Sukhani)





