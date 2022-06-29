BSF Water Wing Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern

Eligible male Indian candidates will be called for BSF Water Wing 2022 Written Exam to fill up 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master, Engine Driver, Workshop), HC (Master, Engine Driver, Workshop), and CT (Crew) in Water Wing of the Border Security Force.

Updated: Jun 29, 2022 11:43 IST
BSF Water Wing Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2022: The Border Security Force will be conducting the BSF Water Wing Written Exam 2022 for eligible male Indian citizens for filling up 281 vacancies under the Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of SI (Master), SI (Engine Driver), SI (Workshop), HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) AND CT (Crew) in Water Wing of the Border Security Force.

Only candidates who qualify the written exam (first phase) will be called further for the second phase of selection process. The date and time of the written exam (first phase) will be fixed and declared by BSF. Candidates will be notified about the release of the admit cards as well. Online applications for the BSF Water Wing Recruitment 2022 SI & HC ended on 28th June 2022.

Meanwhile, candidates can check BSF Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern of Phase-1 Written Exam and Phase-2 Trade Test for 281 Vacancies of Group ‘B’ & ‘C’ Combatised posts of Sub-Inspector and Head Constable.

BSF Water Wing Recruitment Exam Pattern 2022

(a) First Phase

(i) Written Examination

The online written exam will be one composite paper of objective type with multiple choices to be answered on an OMR answer sheet. The question papers will be set bilingually (English & Hindi). The written exam will consist of the following subjects:

For the post of SI (Master), SI (ED) & SI (Workshop)

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Knowledge & Awareness

25

25

 

 

2 Hours

Reasoning Ability

25

25

Numerical Ability

25

25

Trade Awareness

25

25

Total

100

100

BSF Water Wing Recruitment Syllabus 2022

Phase-1 Written Exam Syllabus

For the post of SI (Master)

General Knowledge Awareness (25%)

(i) Current Affairs (Events related to India & its neighbouring countries)

(ii) General Science & Technology

(iii) Indian Constitution

(iv) Indian History

(v) Indian Culture

(vi) Indian Geography

(vii) General Polity

(viii) Sports: Championships/Winners/Number of Players

(ix) Other Miscellaneous issues related to General Knowledge

Reasoning Ability (25%)

(i) Coding & Decoding

(ii) Series (Number & Alphabet)

(iii) Figure Classification

(iv) Relationship Concepts

(v) Distance and Direction

(vi) Visual Memory

(vii) Spiral Orientation

(viii) Other basic concepts of Reasoning

Numerical Ability (25%)

(i) Basics (2X2) (3X3) multiplications squares

(ii) Mixed Fractions

(iii) Averages

(iv) Percentages

(v) Profit & Loss, Discount, Ratio

(vi) Time & Work

(vii) Simple Interest, Compound Interest

(viii) Simple Mensuration

Trade Awareness (25%) (2nd Class Master Level)

(i) Management of inland vessels under all conditions

(ii) Knowledge of storm and distress signals

(iii) Knowledge of compass

(iv) Rules of the road as regards to both sailing vessels and mechanically propelled vessels, their regulation, lights, fog and sound signals

(v) Marking and use of the lead line

(vi) Steps to be taken in the event of vessel grounding

(vii) Management of inland vessels under tow or when towed or pushing

(viii) Questions on carriage of iron ore, coal, petroleum products, cement fly ash & containers

(ix) Provisions of the rules made by IWAI in respect of Life Saving and Fire Appliances and Conduct of Vessels

(x) Provisions of the rules with regards to carriage of passengers

(xi) Knowledge of Loading Marks and Stability of Inland Vessels

(xii) Knowledge of Inland Vessels Act

(xiii) Knowledge of GPS, DGPS, VHF, Radar and Echo sounder for safe navigation

For the post of SI (Engine Driver)

General Knowledge Awareness (25%)

(i) Current Affairs (Events related to India & its neighbouring countries)

(ii) General Science & Technology

(iii) Indian Constitution

(iv) Indian History

(v) Indian Culture

(vi) Indian Geography

(vii) General Polity

(viii) Sports: Championships/Winners/Number of Players

(ix) Other Miscellaneous issues related to General Knowledge

Reasoning Ability (25%)

(i) Coding & Decoding

(ii) Series (Number & Alphabet)

(iii) Figure Classification

(iv) Relationship Concepts

(v) Distance and Direction

(vi) Visual Memory

(vii) Spiral Orientation

(viii) Other basic concepts of Reasoning

Numerical Ability (25%)

(i) Basics (2X2) (3X3) multiplications squares

(ii) Mixed Fractions

(iii) Averages

(iv) Percentages

(v) Profit & Loss, Discount, Ratio

(vi) Time & Work

(vii) Simple Interest, Compound Interest

(viii) Simple Mensuration

Trade Awareness (25%) (1st Class Master Level)

(i) Principles and working of Internal Combustion Engines

(ii) Fuel system, lubrication system and colling system of engines

(iii) Valve setting and injector setting of marine engine

(iv) Trouble shooting of engines

(v) Replacement of various lines and cylinder head of engines with appropriate knowledge of Torque

(vi) Overhauling of engine

(vii) Adjustment of working path of engine to get optimum efficiency of engine

(viii) Provisions of inland vessel rules for Life Saving, Fire Appliances and General Principle

For the post of SI (Workshop)

General Knowledge Awareness (25%)

(i) Current Affairs (Events related to India & its neighbouring countries)

(ii) General Science & Technology

(iii) Indian Constitution

(iv) Indian History

(v) Indian Culture

(vi) Indian Geography

(vii) General Polity

(viii) Sports: Championships/Winners/Number of Players

(ix) Other Miscellaneous issues related to General Knowledge

Reasoning Ability (25%)

(i) Coding & Decoding

(ii) Series (Number & Alphabet)

(iii) Figure Classification

(iv) Relationship Concepts

(v) Distance and Direction

(vi) Visual Memory

(vii) Spiral Orientation

(viii) Other basic concepts of Reasoning

Numerical Ability (25%)

(i) Basics (2X2) (3X3) multiplications squares

(ii) Mixed Fractions

(iii) Averages

(iv) Percentages

(v) Profit & Loss, Discount, Ratio

(vi) Time & Work

(vii) Simple Interest, Compound Interest

(viii) Simple Mensuration

Trade Awareness (25%)

(i) Units of Measurement

(ii) Internal Combustion Engines

(iii) Cycles of 2 stroke and 4 stroke engines

(iv) Components of diesel and petrol engines

(v) Fuel system, lubrication system and cooling system of engine

(vi) Voltage, current, resistance, miniature circuit breakers

(vii) Electronics, diode, transistor and printed circuit board

(viii) Pumps, gears, and clutches

For the post of HC (Master), HC (Engine Driver), HC (Workshop) and CT (Crew)

General Knowledge Awareness (25%)

(i) Current Affairs (Events related to India)

(ii) Indian Constitution

(iii) Indian History and Geography

(iv) General Polity

(v) Sports: Championships/Winners/Number of Players

(vi) Other Miscellaneous issues related to General Knowledge

Reasoning Ability (25%)

(i) Coding & Decoding

(ii) Series (Number & Alphabet)

(iii) Alphabet (Position based)

(iv) Relationship Concepts

(v) Distance and Direction

(vi) Arithmetic Number Series

(vii) Other basic concepts of Reasoning

Numerical Ability (25%)

(i) Basics (2X2) multiplications

(ii) Mixed Fractions

(iii) Averages

(iv) Percentages

(v) Profit & Loss

(vi) Time & Distance

(vii) Simple Interest, Compound Interest

(viii) Simple Mensuration

Phase-2 Trade Test Syllabus

For the post of SI (Master)

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

For the post of SI (Engine Driver)

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

For the post of SI (Workshop)

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

For the post of HC (Master)

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

For the post of HC (Engine Driver)

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

For the post of HC (Workshop)

Mechanic (Diesel & Petroleum)/Motor Mechanic

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

Machinist

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

Carpenter

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

Electrician

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

Air Conditioner Technician

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

Electronics

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

Plumber

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

For the post of CT (Crew)

Engine Driver Side (Greaser)

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

Master Side (Sukhani)

BSF Water Wing Trade Test Syllabus

