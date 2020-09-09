BSIP Scientist B Recruitment 2020: 12 Vacancies, Apply Online @bsip.res.in from 10 September

BSIP Scientist B Recruitment 2020: Birbal Sahani Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientist B. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 12 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 12 October 2020

BSIP Scientist B Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Scientist B - 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Scientist B Posts

Educational Qualification: M.Sc. or recognized equivalent qualification with the first division in Biosciences /Geology/ Physics/Chemistry or an allied discipline in Earth Science. 03 years of research experience in relevant discipline or PhD in relevant discipline.

BSIP Scientist B Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 35 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for BSIP Scientist B Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online at bsip.res.in from 10 September 2020 to 12 October 2020. The candidates have to upload self-attested copies of the certificates (in relation to qualification, experience, publication, testimonial brief CV etc.) in the online form. No need to send the hard copy of the form. Canvassing in any form will be treated as disqualification. Interim enquiries will NOT be entertained.

