BSSC Counselling Schedule 2020 for 1st Graduate Level CC Exam Released @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Details Here

BSSC Counselling Schedule 2020: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the Counselling Schedule for the 1st Graduate Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the 1st Graduate Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination can check the Counselling Schedule available on the official website of BSSC- bssc.bih.nic.in.

As per BSSC Notice released, the commission will conduct the Counselling for the 1st Graduate Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination is scheduled from 15 to 20 October 2020. Commission has uploaded the details Schedule on its official website.

Candidates who have shortlisted for the Counselling round for the st Graduate Level Combined Competitive (CC) Examination, should note that they will have to appear for the same in accordance with the schedule uploaded on the official website of BSSC.

Candidates will have to present for the Counselling with dully filled Application Form as uploaded on the official website. Candidates should note that they will have to bring the original documents and three sets of self attested documents with other certificates as mentioned in the notification. You can check all the details in this regards with the Counselling Schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BSSC Counselling Schedule 2020 for 1st Graduate Level CC Exam





How to Download: BSSC Counselling Schedule 2020 for 1st Graduate Level CC Exam