BTSC Tutor Marks 2021 OUT @btsc.bih.nic.in, Download Bihar Tutor (Advt. 02/2019) Score Card Here

BTSC Tutor Marks 2021: Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has released the marks for the posts of Tutor against the advertisement number 02/2019 on its website. All those who appeared in the counselling can now check their marks by logging on to the official website.

The commission has uploaded the marks on the official website along with the candidate’s roll number and registration number. If you are not satisfied with the marks, you may raise objection through the complaint box available on the official website. The facility of raising objections will be available till 19 May 2021. Candidates can check BTSC Tutor Marks 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download BTSC Tutor Marks 2021 (Advt. 02/2019)?

Visit the official website.i.e.btsc.bih.nic.in. Click on विज्ञापन संख्या ०२/२०१९ अंतर्गत Tutor कैंडिडेट के अंक देखने के यहां क्लिक करे flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your registration number, mobile number, date of birth and click on show detail. Then, BTSC Tutor Marks 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download BTSC Tutor Marks 2021 and saves it for future reference.

Direct link to Download BTSC Tutor Marks 2021

A total of 9299 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process out of which 9130 vacancies are for Staff Nurse Grade A and 169 vacancies for Tutor. The online process for the same was started on 19 September 2019 and ended on 18 November 2021. The counselling session was conducted for tutor posts from 27 January to 2 February 2021 and for absentee candidates from 6 to 8 April 2021. Candidates can directly download BTSC Tutor Marks 2021 by clicking on the above link.

