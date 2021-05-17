NABCONS Recruitment 2021 for Junior and Senior Consultant Posts, Download NABARD Notification @nabcons.com

NABCONS Recruitment 2021:NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior and Senior Consultants, as Project-Based Contract Staff, for effective implementation and monitoring of 'Off-Farm Development Department' (OFDD) projects in 18 select Regional Offices and Head Office, Mumbai of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the prescribed format on or before 29 May 2021.

Before applying, candidates should read all the instructions carefully and ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility criteria for the post. NABCONS would admit candidates on the basis of the information furnished in the online application and shall verify their eligibility at the stage of interview/ joining.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 29 May 2021

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Senior Consultant - 2 Posts

Junior Consultant - 20 Posts

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Consultant - Post Graduate / MBA in Rural Development, Rural Management, Agri-Business, Entrepreneurship with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

Junior Consultant - Post Graduate / MBA in Rural Development, Rural Management, Agri-Business, Entrepreneurship with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA.

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Senior Consultant -Minimum 40 years and Maximum 50 years

Junior Consultant -Minimum 25 years and Maximum 35 years

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 Salary

Senior Consultant -Rs. 1,50,000/-

Junior Consultant -Rs. 40,000/-

Download NABCONS Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Junior Consultant Online Application Link

Senior Consultant Online Application Link

Official Website

NABCONS Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

Only Shortlisted candidates will be called for the interview and may also be assessed for their proficiency in MS Office/ data management. The location for the interview will be indicated in the call letter. The candidates may kindly note that any cost incurred by them for attending the interview will not be reimbursed by NABCONS.

How to apply for NABCONS Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 29 May 2021.