CBSE 10th Social Science Board Exam 2020: Check Important Questions & Answers of Civics (Chapter 2- Federalism)

CBSE 10th Social Science Board exam is on 18th March 2020. For your chapter-wise preparation of Civics, check some of the important questions and answers of Chapter 2- Federalism. The mentioned questions are from the NCERT textbook (Democratic Politics- II) and the latest CBSE Sample paper. The given questions are expected in CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2020.

Q1- Mention three features of Indian Federalism.

Ans- The three features of Indian Federalism are:

Indian Federalism has a threefold distribution which is based on three lists i.e. Union, Concurrent and State list

Supreme court and High Court are responsible for sorting out the dispute between the centre and the state

The centre can legislate on residuary subjects

Q2- What is that one feature in the practice of Federalism of India that is similar to Belgium and one that is different.

Ans- Just like Belgium, the Central government of India has to share its power with the regional governments. However, Belgium has a community government in addition to state and central government, which doesn’t exist in India.

Q3- Mention the main difference between the federal form of government and the unitary one.

Ans- Central government in a federal form shares its powers with various constituent units of the country.

While in a Unitary government, the power is exercised by only one form of government.

Q4- What were the major steps that were taken by the Indian government towards decentralization in 1992.

Ans- The major steps taken towards decentralization in 1992 were:

Bringing reservation of at least one-third of all the positions for women

Constitution bought mandate for holding regular elections of local government bodies

The state governments are to share some revenue and power with local government bodies

Q5- Distinguish in points between the Federal and Unitary systems of Government.

Ans- The difference is mentioned in the points below:

Under the unitary system of the government, either there is only one level of government or there are sub-units that are subordinate to the central government. The central government is authorized to pass orders to local and provincial

In the federal system government, the powers are divided at Union and State level. In some countries, it is even at local self-level. In the Federal system, the central government is not authorized to order the state government to do something.

Q6- Mention two differences between the local government before and after the constitutional amendment in 1992.

Ans- The two differences are:

Before the Constitutional Amendment in 1992 After the constitutional amendment in 1992 Elections were not conducted regularly It became mandatory to hold regular elections The local government did not contain any of their own powers and resources The state governments are now required to share some power and revenue with the local government bodies

Q7- Mark one distinguishing feature of a Federal Government:

Power is distributed among the executive, legislature and judiciary

National Government gives some power to the provincial government

Governmental power is divided between the different levels of government

Elected officials exercise the supreme power of the government

Ans- The correct answer is- Governmental power is divided between the different levels of government.

Q8- Go through the few subjects in various lists of Indian constitution. Group them in Union, State and Concurrent lists and provide them below.

Defence

Police

Agriculture

Banking

Education

Forest

Trade

Communication

Marriages

Ans- The subjects are divided below:

Lists Subjects Union List Banking, Defence, Communication Concurrent List Forest, Education, Marriages State List Agriculture, Police, Trade

Q9- Go through the given pair of the level of government in India and the powers of the government at that level. Identify the following pair which is not matched correctly.

State Government State List Central Government Central List Local Government Residuary Power Central and State Government Concurrent List

Ans- The unmatched pair is:

Local Government Residuary Power

Q10- Name the government that has the power to legislate on ‘Residuary’ subjects in India.

Ans- The Union Government.