CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQs, Sample Paper, Syllabus & Other Important Resources

CBSE 12th Computer Science board exam 2021-22 (Term 1) is scheduled for 21st December. Check the latest sample paper, syllabus, important MCQs and other important resources for preparation.

CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important Resources

CBSE 12th Computer Science Board Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Important MCQs

Question: Find the invalid identifier from the following

(a) none

(b) address

(c) Name

(d) pass

Question: Consider a declaration L = (1, 'Python', '3.14').

Which of the following represents the data type of L?

(a) list

(b) tuple

(c) dictionary

(d) string

Question: Given a Tuple tup1= (10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90).

What will be the output of print (tup1 [3:7:2])?

(a) (40,50,60,70,80)

(b) (40,50,60,70)

(c) [40,60]

(d) (40,60)

Question: Which of the following options is not correct?

(a) if we try to read a text file that does not exist, an error occurs.

(b) if we try to read a text file that does not exist, the file gets created.

(c) if we try to write on a text file that does not exist, no error occurs.

(d) if we try to write on a text file that does not exist, the file gets Created.

Question: Which of the following options can be used to read the first line of a text file Myfile.txt?

(a) myfile = open('Myfile.txt'); myfile.read()

(b) myfile = open('Myfile.txt','r'); myfile.read(n)

(c) myfile = open('Myfile.txt'); myfile.readline()

(d) myfile = open('Myfile.txt'); myfile.readlines()

Question: Assume that the position of the file pointer is at the beginning of 3rd line in a text file. Which of the following option can be used to read all the remaining lines?

(a) myfile.read()

(b) myfile.read(n)

(c) myfile.readline()

(d) myfile.readlines()

Question: A text file student.txt is stored in the storage device. Identify the correct option out of the

following options to open the file in read mode.

i. myfile = open('student.txt','rb')

ii. myfile = open('student.txt','w')

iii. myfile = open('student.txt','r')

iv. myfile = open('student.txt')

(a) only i

(b) both i and iv

(c) both iii and iv

(d) both i and iii

Question: The return type of the input() function is

(a) string

(b) integer

(c) list

(d) tuple

Question: Which of the following operator cannot be used with string data type?

(a) +

(b) in

(c) *

(d) /

Question: Consider a tuple tup1 = (10, 15, 25, and 30). Identify the statement that will result in an

error.

(a) print(tup1[2])

(b) tup1[2] = 20

(c) print(min(tup1))

(d) print(len(tup1))

Question: Which of the following statement is incorrect in the context of binary files?

(a) Information is stored in the same format in which the information is held in

memory.

(b) No character translation takes place

(c) Every line ends with a new line character

(d) pickle module is used for reading and writing

Question: What is the significance of the tell() method?

(a) tells the path of file

(b) tells the current position of the file pointer within the file

(c) tells the end position within the file

(d) checks the existence of a file at the desired location

Question: Which of the following statement is true?

(a) pickling creates an object from a sequence of bytes

(b) pickling is used for object serialization

(c) pickling is used for object deserialization

(d) pickling is used to manage all types of files in Python

Question: Syntax of seek function in Python is myfile.seek(offset, reference_point) where myfile is the file object. What is the default value of reference_point?

(a) 0

(b) 1

(c) 2

(d) 3

Question: Which of the following components are part of a function header in Python?

(a) Function Name

(b) Return Statement

(c) Parameter List

(d) Both a and c

Question: Which of the following function header is correct?

(a) def cal_si(p=100, r, t=2)

(b) def cal_si(p=100, r=8, t)

(c) def cal_si(p, r=8, t)

(d) def cal_si(p, r=8, t=2)

Question: Which of the following is the correct way to call a function?

(a) my_func()

(b) def my_func()

(c) return my_func

(d) call my_func()

Question: Which of the following character acts as default delimiter in a csv file?

(a) (colon) :

(b) (hyphen) -

(c) (comma) ,

(d) (vertical line) |

Question: Syntax for opening Student.csv file in write mode is

myfile = open("Student.csv","w",newline='').

What is the importance of newline=''?

(a) A newline gets added to the file

(b) Empty string gets appended to the first line.

(c) Empty string gets appended to all lines.

(d) EOL translation is suppressed

Question: What is the correct expansion of CSV files?

(a) Comma Separable Values

(b) Comma Separated Values

(c) Comma Split Values

(d) Comma Separation Values

