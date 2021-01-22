CBSE & NIC Jointly Launched CollabCAD Software for Engineering Graphics Curriculum: Check Details & Other CBSE Updates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) & National Informatics Centre (NIC) have jointly launched CollabCAD Software. It is an indigenous 3D CAD Software for collaborative product design on a network and it also works as a standalone desktop application.

CBSE 10th & 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: Release Date, Time & New Updates!

(Free) CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs

CBSE Deleted Syllabus 2020-21: 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th & CBSE Board Exams 2021 Updates!

This software supports surface & solid modelling including form features for part design. Also, assembly design allows sub-assembly & assembly of components using a 3D Constraint solver. The collaborative design permits users to concurrently obtain the same design for creation, modification & visualization. The parts are then stored in an application server.

Official Website: https://collabcad.gov.in/

This software will provide complete engineering solutions for students & teachers with Engineering Graphics Curriculum. Now students have a great platform to create & modify digital 3D designs according to their creativity. Collaborative working is another great feature of CollabCAD Software. It is enabling students to collaborate on design concurrently. Students will have access across the network.

NIC, CBSE & AIM (Atal Innovation Mission) have jointly released an ebook on CollabCAD 3D modeling which is very helpful for the beginners, CAD students and professionals in understanding & using CollabCAD Software.

Latest Updates About CBSE Board Exam 2021:

As per the latest updates, CBSE 10th & 12th board exams 2021 will start from 4th May 2021 and will end on 10th June 2021. CBSE Result 2021 will be declared on 15 July 2021. CBSE Date Sheet 2021 is expected to be released in a few days. The question papers of CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. The board has also released new CBSE Sample Papers 2021 for 10th & 12th (based on revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21. Links to access CBSE Sample Papers 2021, Revised CBSE Syllabus 2020-21 & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 are given below

CBSE Syllabus: 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced By 30%) - 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th!

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 10

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 12