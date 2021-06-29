Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Board Exam 2021: Dates for Optional Exams & Other Updates

CBSE: Students unsatisfied with their CBSE Result 2021 can appear for CBSE optional exams. Check dates of CBSE optional accoutrements and other important announcements by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Created On: Jun 29, 2021 11:56 IST
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Dates for Optional Exams & Other Updates
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Dates for Optional Exams & Other Updates

Students unsatisfied with their CBSE Result 2021 can appear for CBSE optional exams. Check dates of CBSE optional exams and other important announcements by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. He pointed out that the optional exams will be conducted by the board in August. Here is the recent message of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Also Check:

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Post Comment

0 + 4 =
Post

Comments

  • Mukesh Kumar3 hrs ago
    Hlo