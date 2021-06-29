CBSE Board Exam 2021: Dates for Optional Exams & Other Updates

Students unsatisfied with their CBSE Result 2021 can appear for CBSE optional exams. Check dates of CBSE optional exams and other important announcements by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. He pointed out that the optional exams will be conducted by the board in August. Here is the recent message of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

Also Check:

New CBSE Syllabus 2021-22 (PDF) for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th: CBSE Curriculum for CBSE Academic Session 2021-22

CBSE has already mentioned in the Supreme Court that the CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 will be out by July 31 & students unsatisfied with their CBSE Result 2021 can appear for optional CBSE Class 12th board exam 2021. CBSE optional exams will be conducted when the situation will be conductive, pointed out by the board, tentatively between 15 August 2021 to 15 September 2021.

CBSE has come up with an alternative assessment plan after the cancellation of CBSE Class 12 board exams 2021. The board has formulated a 30:30:40 Assessment Plan for Class 12th which was approved by the Supreme Court. As per this plan, 30% weightage to Class 10th, 30% weightage to the theory component of Class 11th final exams, 40% weightage will be given to the unit test/mid-term/pre-board exam of Class 12th. You can get more details about the assessment plan from the following link.

CBSE Class 12th Results 2021: Evaluation Formula and Frequently Asked Questions with Answers

Students preparing CBSE board exams & CBSE School exams can check important resources provided by Jagran Josh, free of cost. Sample papers, latest syllabus, important questions etc., are some of the important resources which are important for the preparation of exams. Here we have also provided links to access some articles which are important for the preparation of exams.

CBSE Sample Paper 2021 for 10th & 12th with Answers & CBSE Marking Scheme 2021 for All Subjects - Download PDFs