CBSE Board Exam 2021 & JEE Main 2021: Here’s NTA Official Notice Regarding Exam Dates Clash

CBSE Board Exam 2021 & JEE Main 2021: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE is all set to conduct CBSE board exams 2021 & NTA is fully prepared to conduct JEE Main 2021. CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 12 will start from 4th May whereas JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in four sessions (Session 1: 23, 24, 25 & 26 February 2021, Session 2: 15, 16, 17 & 18 March 2021, Session 3: 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021, Session 4: 24, 25, 26, 27 & 28 May 2021). Some students of CBSE & other state boards might be concerned what if their exam date clashes with the exam date of JEE Main 2021 in May. NTA has addressed the queries of the students and recently released a notice on its official website with the details.

The JEE (Main) Session-4 will be conducted in May on 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th, and 28th May 2021. It has been brought to the notice of NTA by the candidates appearing in JEE (Main) that the 12th Class Examinations, 2021 conducted by CBSE and various State Boards are going to be held during this period.

Keeping in view the interest of the candidates and to avoid any clash between the two examinations, the NTA will open the Application form of JEE(Main) -2021 from 3 rd May to 12th May 2021 (for the May session) asking the candidates to inform the NTA about their Class 12 Roll number and name of Board.

The candidates appearing for the Class 12 Board examination as well as JEE (Main) will be required to provide information under “Whether appearing for Board Examination on any of the dates 24th, 25th, 26th , 27th, and 28th May 2021” and select the ‘Date of their Class 12 Board Examination’ in their online Application Form so that there is no clash of their schedule of JEE (Main) with Class 12 Board Examination

