CBSE Board Exam 2021 Update: Final decision on CBSE 12th Board Exam is expected to be announced soon. Through an official notification released by CBSE earlier, the board pointed out that it will assess the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will announce updates on CBSE 12th board exams 2021 on or after 1st June. The board will either postpone the exams or it will cancel the exams. In the same notification, it was also mentioned that the board will give an update 15 days in advance before the commencement of exams. An important update is expected to be announced by CBSE officials on 1st June 2021 regarding CBSE 12th board exams. The board has already cancelled all the papers for CBSE Class 10th.

With the beginning of the new CBSE Academic Session 2021-22, the board has released the new syllabus for classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th. This time, no reduction in the CBSE syllabus has been observed. Almost all the chapters & topics that were deleted in the last academic session have been restored.

In another important update, CBSE has released a notification and introduced important changes in the exam pattern of classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th.

