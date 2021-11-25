CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam 2021-22 (Term 1): Download Question Paper & Check Updates!

CBSE: Question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 10 Information Technology board exam 2021-22 is available here for download in PDF format. This paper was conducted by the board on 25th November. Links to access other important articles are also available here.

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Board Exam 2021-22: Check Paper Analysis, Review & Update

A Snapshot of CBSE Class 10 IT Question Paper 2021-22:



Download CBSE Class 10 Information Technology Exam 2021-22 (Term 1) Question Paper [PDF]

Questions form Term 1 CBSE Class 10 IT Question Paper 2021-22:

