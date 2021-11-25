CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Board Exam 2021-22: Check Paper Analysis, Review & Update

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 of Information Technology (IT) subject on 25 November. Check today’s question paper analysis, review & latest updates.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has conducted CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 of Information Technology (IT) subject on 25 November. Around 1 lakh students have given Term 1 CBSE Class 10 IT Board Exam 2021-22. Multiple choice questions were asked from 50% CBSE Syllabus (Term 1) of IT subject. A team from Jagran Josh has collected feedback from the students who took this exam on 25th November. Question paper of Term 1 CBSE Class 10 IT board exam 2021-22 has been also provided by Jagran Josh. One can access CBSE Term 1 Class 10 Information Technology Paper (PDF) from the link given below.

Download Term 1 CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Question Paper 2021-22 (PDF)

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Paper Pattern

The question paper carried 25 marks and needed to be attempted in 1 hour. The question paper had three sections (Section A, B, C) and more details about these sections are given below

Section A 6 questions of 1 mark each (only 5 questions to be answered) on Employability Skills Section B 20 questions of 1 mark each (only 15 questions to be answered) on Employability Skills Section C 7 questions of 1 mark each (only 5 questions to be answered) on Subject Specific Skills

CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) Term 1 Board Exam 2021-22: Review of Students

Students who took Term 1 CBSE Class 10 Information Technology (IT) board exam 2021-22 on 25 November told Jagran Josh that the overall difficulty level of the questions was average. Most of the students were able to finish the paper within the stipulated time. Students also pointed out that the questions were based only on the topics mentioned in Term 1 CBSE Syllabus, More updates will be available here shortly. Students preparing for Term 1 CBSE Class 10 board exams 2021-22 can check other important resources from the link given below.

