CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 For (IT - 402) Information Technology & Paper PDF: Term 1 CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22 - Check Your Answer Now!

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 (IT - 402): Check CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Class 10 Information Technology & download question paper PDF. Check answer of CBSE Class 10 IT (402) board exam 2021-22. Verify your answers & calculate your expected score.

CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 (IT - 402): Check CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 for Class 10 Information Technology (IT 402) & download question paper PDF. CBSE conducted Term 1 CBSE Class 10 IT board exam 2021-22 on 25 November. Question paper & its review were provided by Jagran Josh on the same day. But many students were asking about the answer key of CBSE Class 10 IT subjects. Here we have provided answers to all the questions. All the questions of CBSE Class 10 Information Technology have been answered here.

Disclaimer: Precautions have been taken while compiling answers to all the questions. However there are some questions where there is doubt in the options provided but we selected the best alternative. This answer key is for reference purposes only.

It is expected that the board will release the official CBSE Answer Key for Class 10 Information Technology and other subjects after declaration of Term CBSE Class 10 Result. Students might also get the option to raise objections.

IT (402) - CBSE Answer Key 2021-22 For Information Technology: Term 1 CBSE Board Exam 2021-22

1. There are many reasons why interpersonal communications may fail. While communicating, the message may not be received exactly the way the sender intended and therefore it is important that the communicator seeks_______to check that their message is clearly understood.

(a) Description

(b) Feedback

(c) Channel

(d) Sign

Answer: (b) Feedback

2. Which one of the following is not a barrier to effective communication ?

(a) Physical barrier

(b) Linguistic barrier

(c) Interpersonal barrier

(d) Subjective barrier

Answer: (d) Subjective barrier

3.To perform well at work and life in general, you must be able to manage and improve yourself in various skills. Which of the following skills helps you to prioritize the things you have to do to remove waste and redundancy from work?

(a) Responsibility

(b) Time management

(c) Self-awareness

(d) Adaptability

Answer: (b) Time management

4. Managing stress is about making a plan to be able to cope effectively with daily pressures. Always keep in mind the ABC of stress management. The acronym ABC stands for :

(a) Ability, Burden, Concise

(b) Adore, Belief, Cause

(c) Adversity, Beliefs, Consequences

(d) Adapt, Balance, Cooperate

Answer: (c) Adversity, Beliefs, Consequences

5. Neha is receiving several mails from companies who are advertising a product or trying to attract her to their websites. Such type of mails are called

(a) Advertising mails

(b) Bulk mails

(c) Spam mails

(d) Labelled mails

Answer: (c) Spam mails

6. A computer automatically runs a basic program called _____ as soon as it is switched on or the power button is pushed on

(a) BIOS (Basic Input/Output System)

(b) IOS (Input/Output System)

(c) BOSS (Basic On System Startup)

(d) POS (Power On System)

Answer: (a) BIOS (Basic Input/Output System)

7. Styles help to improve consistency in a document. Identify the style that is used to format graphic and text frames, including wrapping type, borders, backgrounds and columns.

(a) Numbering

(b) Character

(c) Graphics

(d) Frame

Answer: (d) Frame

8. Arguments passed to a macro from Calc are always ____

(a) Strings

(b) References

(c) Numbers

(d)Values

Answer: (d) Values

9. In a document, _____is used to apply a style to many different areas quickly without having to go back to the Styles and Formatting window and double-click every time.

(a) Fill format mode

(b) Formatting window

(c) Painter mode

(d) Text wrapping

Answer: (a) Fill format mode

10. Tanu explained to his class that to apply an existing style, except for position the insertion point in the paragraph, frame or page and then double-click on the name of the style in one of these lists.

(a) Window style

(b) Character style

(c) Paragraph style

(d) Cell style

Answer: (b) Character style

Reason:

In MS office, to apply an existing style (except for character styles), position the insertion point in the paragraph, frame, or page, and then double-click on the name of the style in one of these lists.

In question, it is given to apply an existing style, except for position the insertion point in the paragraph, frame or page and then double-click on the name of the style in one of these lists.

So correct answer is (b) Character style

11. The window shows the types of styles available for the OpenOffice (OpenOffice.org) component you are using.

(a) Styles and Formatting

(b) Font and Formatting Insert

(c) Insert

(d) Edit

Answer: (a) Styles and Formatting

12. In Writer, _____refers to the reference point for the graphics. This point could be the page or frame where the object is, a paragraph or even a character.

(a) Arrangement

(b) Anchoring

(c) Framing

(d) Text wrapping

Answer: (b) Anchoring

13. ____ function takes data from a series of worksheets or workbooks and summaries it into a single worksheet that you can update easily.

(a) Summation

(b) Data Consolidation

(c) Data Format

(d) Data Chart

Answer: (b) Data Consolidation

14. Two other toolbars can be opened from Picture Toolbar are : the ______ and_______

(a) Edit picture, Colour picture

(b) Format, drawing

(c) Graphic Filter toolbar, Colour toolbar

(d) Floating toolbar, Colour toolbar

Answer: (c) Graphic Filter toolbar, Colour toolbar

15. If you are continually working with the same range, then you may give a name to the range using ___________ option under Data Menu.

(a) Define data

(b) Define range

(c) Define reference

(d) Define address

Answer: (b) Define range

16. In Calc, using the Subtotals dialog, you can select arrays and then choose a statistical function to apply to them. For efficiency, you can choose up to ____ array to which to apply a function.

groups of

(a) two

(b) three

(c) four

(d) five

Answer: (b) three

17. Solve option under Tools menu amounts to a more elaborate form of _____. The difference is that the Solver deals with equations with multiple _______

(a) Unknown variables, Goals Seek

(b) Variables, Equation

(c) Goal Seek, Unknown variables

(d) Subtotal, Goal seek

Answer: (c) Goal Seek, Unknown variables

18. Usually, you run a formula to calculate a result based upon existing values. By contrast, using, you can discover what values will produce the result that you want.

(a) Subtotal

(b) Scenario

(c) Sort Lists

(d) Goal Seek

Answer: (d) Goal Seek

19. Rama and two of her friends are doing survey of gender wise employment rates of their

locality as a school project using Spreadsheet. They all want to work simultaneously to complete it on time. What option they should use to access the same Spreadsheet to speed up their work.

(a) Consolidate Worksheet

(b) Shared Worksheet

(c) Link Worksheet

(d) Lock Worksheet

Answer: (b) Shared Worksheet

20. In Calc, you can use a cell reference in one or several formulas to refer to :

(a)Data from one or more contiguous cells on the worksheet

(b) Data contained in any Software

(c) Data contained in any format in databases

(d) Images in picture gallery

Answer: (a)Data from one or more contiguous cells on the worksheet

21. Which one of the following is an example of RDBMS ?

(a) MongoDB

(b) Windows registry

(c) Publisher

(d) Oracle

Answer: (d) Oracle

22. The has evolved since the 1960s to ease increasing difficulties in designing, building and maintaining complex information systems.

(a) Knowledge concept

(b) Formula concept

(c) Database concept

(d) Forms concept

Answer: (c) Database concept

23. Writer's table of contents feature lets you build an automated table of contents from the _______ in your document.

(a) Template

(b) Style

(c) Headings

(d) Tables

Answer: (c) Headings

24. In Calc, to create the reference with the mouse:

(a) Both Spreadsheets need not be open

(b) Select the cell in which the formula is going to be entered

(c) There is no need of symbol

(d) Cell reference is not required

Answer: (a) Both Spreadsheets need not be open

25. ________ can be used in Calc to jump to a different location from within a spreadsheet and can lead to other parts of the current file, to different files or even to websites.

(a) Tables

(b) Goal Seek

(c) Auto Sum

(d) Hyperlinks

Answer: (d) Hyperlinks

26. Any settings that can be added to or modified in a document can be saved in a template. Which of the settings below cannot be included in Writer's Document and saved as a template for later use?

(a) Styles for later use

(b) Printer settings

(c) Format and setting of tables

(d) Formula settings

Answer: (d) Formula settings

27. Remakant is running a business and has to send letters to a number of delegates. A ______ can also be a quick way to take a list of people's mailing addresses and generate labels or envelopes with the address for different persons on each label or envelope.

(a) Mail Merge

(b) E-mail

(c) Paragraph

(d) Style

Answer: (a) Mail Merge

28. Vineeta has to prepare a report on her research work in which she needs to include images with text. Which feature helps to balance the relation of graphics to the surrounding text, which may wrap around the graphic on one side or both sides, be overprinted behind or in front of the graphic or treat the graphic as a separate paragraph or character?

(a) Arrangement

(b) Alignment

(c) Table of content

(d) Text wrapping

Answer: (d) Text wrapping

29. Jagriti has inserted an image in a document. She wants to resize the image. Which option of the word processor image format should be selected to let the two dimensions (height and width) change so that the proportion is maintained, allowing for a scaled resizing?

(a) Keep ratio

(b) Keep aspect

(c) Crop

(d) Contrast

Answer: (a) Keep ratio

30. Statement I: The data from the consolidation ranges and target range are saved when

you save the worksheet.

Statement II : If you later open a worksheet in which consolidation has been defined,

this data will not be available again.

Consider above two statements, identify the correct one.

(a) Statement I is wrong

(b) Statement II is wrong

(c) Both the Statements I and II are wrong

(d) Both the Statements I and II are correct

Answer: (b) Statement II is wrong

31. In Spreadsheets,

Statement I: To consolidate by row labels or column labels, the label must be contained in the selected source ranges.

Statement II: The text in the labels must be identical, so that rows or columns can be accurately matched.

Statement III : If the row or column label does not match any that exist in the target range, it will be appended as a new row or column.

Consider the above three statements, identify the correct one.

(a) Only Statements I and II are correct

(b) Only Statements II and III are correct

(c) Only Statement II is correct

(d) All the Statements are correct

Answer: (d) All the Statements are correct

32. Malini wants to store a huge amount of information about her zone in a database. Should not be repeated in her file. Her friend Gargi explained her various benefits of storing data in RDBMS. It helps in preventing/controlling duplication of data. Which of the following terms is used to refer to duplication data ?

(a) Data sharing

(b) Data privacy

(c) Data redundancy

(d) Data integrity

Answer: (c) Data redundancy

33. Rohan has 50,000 that he wants to invest in two mutual funds for one year. Fund A is a low risk fund with 18% interest rate and Fund B is a higher risk fund with 21% interest rate. Which feature of spreadsheets (Calc) will be help him to decide

(a) Solver

(b) Subtotal

(c) Linking sheets

(d) Macros

Answer:

(a) Solver

