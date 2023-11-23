Surface Areas and Volumes Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 12, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Surface Areas and Volumes Notes: Here, find revision notes for class 10 Maths Chapter 12 Surface Areas and Volumes. Find the list of important formulas, derivations, and concepts along with a PDF download link for the same.

Surface Areas and Volumes Class 10 Notes: These handwritten notes on surface areas and volumes have been brought to you by our subject experts in accordance with the updated and revised CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2024.

The revision notes consist of a list of important formulas and definitions from the chapters.

TSA- T he total surface area of the new solid is the sum of the curved surface areas of each of the individual parts.

The total surface area of the new solid is the sum of the curved surface areas of each of the individual parts. To determine the surface area of an object formed by combining any two of the basic solids, namely, cuboid, cone, cylinder, sphere, and hemisphere.

To find the volume of objects formed by combining any two of a cuboid, cone, cylinder, sphere, and hemisphere.

To find the volume of objects formed by combining any two of a cuboid, cone, cylinder, sphere, and hemisphere.

Formula:

CSA of cone- Πrl

CSA of hemisphere- 2Πr2

CSA of cylinder- 2Πrh

CSA of cuboid- 2h(l+b)

CSA of sphere- 4Πr2

Volume of cuboid- l x b x h

Volume of cone- 1/3Πr2h

Volume of cylinder- Πr2h

Volume of Sphere- 4/3Πr3

Volume of hemisphere- 2/3Πr3

