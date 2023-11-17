Triangles Class 10 Notes: CBSE 10th Mathematics Chapter 6, Download PDF

CBSE Class 10 Triangles Notes: Class 10 Chapter 6 Triangles revision notes have been provided to you in this article. These short notes on quadratic equations will further add to your knowledge related to the chapter and assist you in preparing well for the examinations.

Triangles Class 10 Notes: In this article, you can find revision notes on Class 10 Maths Chapter 6, Triangles along with a PDF download link for the same. Students can use these revision notes to prepare for their CBSE Class 10 board exams. The short notes on triangles will also help you memorize and understand all the important theorems from the chapter.

Revision Notes are extremely beneficial for students of board grades since they save a lot of time. Students don’t have to keep looking for definitions and other important topics from the chapter since all the significant details are presented to them at a single location. Also, these are great last-minute revision partners since they ensure easy and quick revision for students during examinations.

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 6 Triangles

The revision notes for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 6 Triangles have been presented below along with a PDF download link. Check the revision notes to further strengthen your preparation and be exam-ready before the exam period starts.

Congruent Triangles- If two triangles have the same shape and size, then they are congruent triangles.

Similar Triangles- If two triangles have the same shape then they are called similar triangles.

All congruent figures are similar but the similar figures need not be congruent.

Two polygons of the same number of sides are similar if (i) their corresponding angles are equal and (ii) their corresponding sides are in the same ratio (or proportion).

Equiangular Triangles- if the corresponding angles of two triangles are equal, then they are known as equiangular triangles.

The ratio of any two corresponding sides in two equiangular triangles is always the same.

Theorem: If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.

For complete Class 10 Triangles Short Notes, click on the link below

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024

CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Sample Paper 2023-2024

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Mathematics

Revision Notes for Class 10 Mathematics Real Numbers

Revision Notes for Class 10 Mathematics Polynomials

Revision Notes for Class 10 Mathematics Pair of Linear Equations In Two Variables

Revision Notes for Class 10 Mathematics Quadratic Equations