CBSE Class 10 Maths Extra Questions and Answers: Chapter 5 - Arithmetic Progression (Based on NCERT Textbook)

Q. Common difference of an A.P. can be

(i) Positive

(ii) Negative

(iii) Zero

(iv) All of the above

Answer:

(iv) All of the above

Q. Write the general form of an AP.

Answer:

The general form of an AP is a, a + d, a + 2d, a + 3d, . . .

where a is the first term and d the common difference.

Q. In the following AP find the value of k.

100, 85, 70, (k + 20), 40, 25, .....

Answer:

k = 35

Hint: Here, common difference, d = -15

(k + 20) - 70 = -15

Q. Which term of the AP: 21, 18, 15, . . . is 0?

Answer:

Eighth term of the AP is 0.

Hint: Let nth term be 0, then

a + (n - 1)d = 0

Q. Find the nth term of an AP the sum of whose r terms is 3r2 + 4r.

Answer:

nth term, a n = 6n + 1

Hint: Given, S r = 3r2 + 4r

a n = S n ​ − S n−1 ​

= 3n2 + 4n − (3(n − 1)2 + 4(n − 1))

Q. Find the number of terms of the AP −10, −6, −2, 2, 6, ....that add up to give the sum 1140.

Answer:

30 terms of the AP −10, −6, −2, 2, 6, ..... add up to give the sum 1140.

Hint: Let the required number of terms be n. Then,

Note: While making the exam preparations, students should go through the Revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 10 Maths so that they can avoid the deleted topics and prepare according to the topics that are prescribed by the board.

