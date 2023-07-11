CBSE Class 10 Maths Mind Map for Chapter 11 Areas Related To Circles: Download PDF Here!

Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Areas Related To Circles: Revise the Chapter - Areas Related To Circles quickly and effectively with the help of the mind map presented below. The mind map is created by subject experts. Download it in PDF here.

CBSE Mind Map for Class 10 Maths Chapter 11: Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter ‘Areas Related To Circles’ is presented in this article to help class 10 students revise the important concepts discussed in this chapter in the minimum possible time. This mind map has been created by the subject matter experts as per the new CBSE syllabus of Class 10 Maths. They have also considered the revised NCERT Class 10 Maths Book to point out important concepts and themes. Students must utilise this resource for revising the chapter before a class test or at the time of board exams. Mind maps also help in retaining information for a longer period of time as they help to remember information by associating it with images and spatial arrangements.

You can view and download from here the Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Areas Related To Circes and use it to strengthen your board exam preparations.

Major topics discussed in CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter - Areas Related To Circles include:

(i) Segment of a Circle: The portion (or part) of a circular region enclosed between a chord and

the corresponding arc is called a segment of the circle.

Here APB is minor segment

and AQB is major segment.

(ii) Sector of a Circle: The portion (or part) of the circular region enclosed by the two radii and

the corresponding arc is called a sector of the circle. Here, OAPB is minor sector

and OAQB is the major sector.

(iii) Area of circle = πr2 where ‘r’ is the radius of the circle.

(iv) Area enclosed by two concentric circles with ‘R’ and ‘r’ being radii of the two circles is given as:

= π (R2 − r2)

= π (R + r)(R − r); R > r

(v) Length of an arc of a sector of a circle with radius r and angle with degree measure θ is

= (θ/360) x 2πr

(vi) Area of a sector of a circle with radius r and angle with degree measure θ is

= (θ/360) x πr2

(vii) Area of segment of a circle = Area of the corresponding sector – Area of the corresponding triangle.

Mind Map for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 11 - Areas Related To Circles

