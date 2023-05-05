CBSE Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus for the new academic session is available here. Download PDF copy of the syllabus and follow the same for common as well as specialised subjects.

Download CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
CBSE NCC Syllabus Class 10 2024: CBSE offers NCC in its curriculum with an aim to instil the values of discipline and hard work in students that would ultimately help in shaping them into responsible citizens of the country. CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus enlists the topics to be covered under common and specialised subjects (army, navy, and air force). Students of CBSE Class 10 with NCC as one of their subjects can download here the new syllabus of the same. We have provided here the detailed and updated CBSE syllabus of CBSE Class 10 NCC which is important for CBSE Board Exam 2024 preparations. Check and download the full syllabus in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 NCC (Code 076) Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Annual Board Examination

70 Marks

Internal Assessment

30 Marks

Total

100 Marks

Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours

Career Counseling

CBSE Class 10 NCC Course Contents

Common Subject

Unit-1 : The NCC

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC 

  • Aims and Objectives of NCC 
  • Organization and Training and NCC Song 
  • Incentives of Joining NCC

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India 

  • Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India 
  • Unity in Diversity 
  • Famous Leaders of India 
  • Contribution of Youth to Nation Building

Unit-3 : Civil Affairs

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters 

  • Civil DefenseOrganization and its duties/NDMA 
  • Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities 
  • FireService and FireFighting

Unit-4 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, antturnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms 

  • General and Words of Command 
  • Attention, Stand at Easeand Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt 
  • Saluting at the halt 
  • Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out 
  • Turning on the march and wheeling 
  • Individual word of command

Unit-5 : Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing

  • Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its firepower 
  • The lying position and Holding 
  • Aiming, range and figure target 
  • Trigger control and firing a shot 
  • Range precautions and safety precautions 
  • Short range firing

Unit-6 : Adventure Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities ·

  • Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning ·
  • Rock Climbing

Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building 

  • Introduction to Personality development 
  • Factors influencing/shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical 
  • Critical and creative thinking 
  • Communication skills: group discussions/lectures 
  • Effects of leadership with historical examples 
  • Problem solving skills 
  • Interview Skills 
  • Importance of group and team work 
  • Effective use of time ·
  • Coping with stress/ emotions

Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare 

  • Literacy enhancement and poverty alleviation 
  • Contribution of youth towards social welfare 
  • Civic responsibilities 
  • Drug abuse and trafficking ·
  • Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth 
  • Corruption ·
  • Social evils viz. dowry/female foeticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc. 
  • Traffic control organization and anti-drunken driving 
  • Provisions of child Act

Unit-9: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instillrespect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information ofthehuman body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing ·

  • Structure and functioning ofthe human body ·
  • Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention ·
  • Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies ·
  • Wounds and fractures ·
  • Introduction to yoga and exercise

Unit-10 : Environment Awareness and Conservation

Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment

Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular 

  • Natural resources –conservation and management 
  • Water conservation and rain water harvesting 
  • Waste management 
  • Pollution control water, air, noise, soil

Download the full syllabus of NCC for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

