CBSE Syllabus 2023-24: Download Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus in PDF

CBSE NCC Syllabus Class 10 2024: CBSE offers NCC in its curriculum with an aim to instil the values of discipline and hard work in students that would ultimately help in shaping them into responsible citizens of the country. CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus enlists the topics to be covered under common and specialised subjects (army, navy, and air force). Students of CBSE Class 10 with NCC as one of their subjects can download here the new syllabus of the same. We have provided here the detailed and updated CBSE syllabus of CBSE Class 10 NCC which is important for CBSE Board Exam 2024 preparations. Check and download the full syllabus in PDF here.
CBSE Class 10 NCC (Code 076) Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure:
Annual Board Examination
70 Marks
Internal Assessment
30 Marks
Total
100 Marks
Time Allowed for Theory Paper - 3 Hours
CBSE Class 10 NCC Course Contents
Common Subject
Unit-1 : The NCC
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC
Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC
Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India
Unit-3 : Civil Affairs
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
Unit-4 : Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, antturnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms
Unit-5 : Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles
Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing
Unit-6 : Adventure Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities ·
Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building
Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare
Unit-9: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instillrespect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information ofthehuman body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing ·
Unit-10 : Environment Awareness and Conservation
Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment
Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular
Download the full syllabus of NCC for CBSE Class 10 from the following link:
CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2023-24 PDF
