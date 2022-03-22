CBSE Class 10 Science Practical Exam 2022 (Term 2): File, Project & Viva- Check Tips by Experts to Score Full Marks

CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Practical Exam 2022 will be conducted in all the CBSE schools in the coming weeks. Check here the expert tips to perform well in your CBSE practical exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released a notification regarding the practical exam dates in the beginning of this month. The board asked all its schools to begin the process of internal assessment and the practical examinations from March 2, 2022. However, no specific date sheet has been released by the board. The schools are free to conduct the practical exams as per the schedule convenient to them but before the last date assigned by the board.

We have summarised below some very important tips for class 10 students to help them perform well in their Science practical exam.

CBSE Class 10 Science Internal Assessment Marking Scheme:

Periodic Assessment 03 marks Multiple Assessment 02 marks Subject Enrichment (Practical Work) 03 marks Portfolio 02 marks

List of experiments for CBSE Class 10 Science Term 2 Practical Exam 2022

Studying the dependence of potential difference (V) across a resistor on the current (I) passing through it and determining its resistance. Also plotting a graph between V and I. Unit-IV:(Chapter-12) Studying (a) binary fission in Amoeba, and (b) budding in yeast and Hydra with the help of prepared slides. Unit-II:(Chapter-8)

Important points to consider while performing and noting down an experiment are:

i. Aim: Read the objective of the experiment carefully.

ii. Theory: State the basic principles, laws, or theories regarding the experiment.

iii. Material required: Mention the list of equipments and apparatus required to perform the experiment.

iv. Procedure: State the right order of steps to perform an experiment with the help of proper diagrams, table or chart.

v. Observation: Here you need to mention the consequences observed after performing the experiment. It needs to be presented in form of a table. The observed data must be written with the appropriate units.

vi. Calculations: Calculations must be carried out using the appropriate formulae and include graph wherever required.

vii. Results and Discussion: Mention the final result of the experiment under this heading.

viii. Precautions and Sources of Errors: Mention the precautions to be taken while performing the given experiment. Also, mention the sources of error observed due to the limitation of equipment.

Important questions to prepare for the Viva Voce

Q. Why is it advised to clean the ends of connecting wires before connecting them?

Q. Which adjustment screw (coarse/fine) were you asked to move to focus the slides while showing different stages of budding in yeast under high power of a microscope?

Q. Name the process by which an amoeba reproduces.

Q. Mention the four events that occur during binary fission in amoeba.

