Social Responsibilities of business and Business ethics Class 11 Notes: CBSE 11th Business Studies Chapter 6, Download PDF

What is Social Responsibility of business?

Social responsibility of a business is its obligation to take those decisions and perform those actions which are desirable in terms of the objectives and values of society. It motivates businesses to adhere to environment-friendly business standards and do something for society.

Arguments for Social Responsibility of Business

Justification for existence and growth

Long-term interest of the firm

Avoidance of government regulation

Maintenance of society

Availability of resources with business

Converting problems into opportunities

Better environment for doing business

Holding businesses responsible for social problems

Arguments against Social Responsibility of Business

Violation of profit maximisation objective

Burden on consumers

Lack of social skills

Lack of broad public support

Reality of Social Responsibility of Business

Threat of public regulation

Pressure of labour movement

Impact of consumer consciousness

Development of social standards for business

Development of business education

Relationship between social interest and business interest

Development of professional, managerial class

Kinds of Social Responsibility

Economic responsibility - Business is an economic activity. Its foremost job is to produce goods and services and sell them to the consumers as per their needs, to gain profit.

- Business is an economic activity. Its foremost job is to produce goods and services and sell them to the consumers as per their needs, to gain profit. Legal responsibility - Every business has to function within the laws of the land. These laws are made for the benefit of the people of the country and thus business enterprises should be legally and socially responsible.

- Every business has to function within the laws of the land. These laws are made for the benefit of the people of the country and thus business enterprises should be legally and socially responsible. Ethical responsibility - This deals with the behavior of the firm that is expected by society and not codified by law.

- This deals with the behavior of the firm that is expected by society and not codified by law. Discretionary responsibility- It is voluntarily taken by business organizations. For example, providing charitable contributions to educational institutions or helping the affected people during floods or earthquakes.

Social Responsibility Towards Different Interest Groups

Responsibility towards the shareholders or owners - has the responsibility to provide a fair return to the shareholders or owners on their capital investment and to ensure the safety of such investment.

- has the responsibility to provide a fair return to the shareholders or owners on their capital investment and to ensure the safety of such investment. Responsibility towards the workers - It should try to create the right kind of working conditions so that it can win the cooperation of workers

It should try to create the right kind of working conditions so that it can win the cooperation of workers Responsibility towards the consumers - Supply of the right quality and quantity of goods and services to consumers at reasonable prices constitutes the responsibility of an enterprise toward its customers.

- Supply of the right quality and quantity of goods and services to consumers at reasonable prices constitutes the responsibility of an enterprise toward its customers. Responsibility towards the government and community- An enterprise must respect the laws of the country and pay taxes regularly and honestly must protect the natural environment.

Causes of pollution

Businesses must protect the natural environment. They should take responsibility for harm that they are causing to nature in the form of gases, toxic chemicals, etc. Businesses must plan activities to control pollution, work towards reducing carbon footprints, and adapt to new technology to attain the goal of controlling climate change.

Air pollution

Water pollution

Land pollution

Noise pollution

Need for pollution control

Reduction of health hazards

Reduced risk of liability

Cost savings

Improved public image

Other social benefits

Role of business in environment protection

A commitment by the top management of the company to create, maintain and develop a work culture for environmental protection and pollution prevention.

Ensuring that commitment to environmental protection is implemented by all divisions and employees.

Developing policies regarding the purchase of good quality raw materials, employing superior technology, using scientific techniques of disposal and treatment of wastes, and developing employee skills for the purpose of pollution control.

Abiding by the laws of government for environmental protection.

Participating in environmental conservation programs organized by the government.

Arrange educational workshops and training to share technical information and experience with suppliers, dealers, and customers to get them actively involved in pollution control programs.

What is business ethics?

Ethics is concerned with what is right and what is wrong in human behavior judged on the basis of a standard form of conduct/behavior of individuals, as approved by society in a particular field of activity. Thus, business ethics are the morals and values that businesses have to adapt to thrive in society.

