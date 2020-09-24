CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 Economics (Revised & Reduced By 30%) - Download PDF

Study at Home
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 Economics (Revised & Reduced By 30%)

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced by 30%) and prepare for upcoming CBSE Class 11 Economics exam 2020-21.

Sep 24, 2020 19:03 IST
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 Economics (Revised & Reduced By 30%)
CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 Economics (Revised & Reduced By 30%)

CBSE: Check CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus 2020-21 (Revised & Reduced by 30%) and prepare for upcoming CBSE Class 11 Economics exam 2020-21. The link to download revised CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus is given at the end of this article.

Also check: CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 11th Economics Syllabus 2020-21

CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Class 11 Economics (Revised & Reduced By 30%) 

Theory: 80 Marks & Project: 20 Marks

Units

 

Marks

Periods

Part A

Statistics for Economics

 

 

 

Introduction

 

13

07

 

Collection, Organisation and Presentation of Data

27

 

Statistical Tools and Interpretation

27

41

 

 

40

75

 

 

 

 

Part B

Introductory Microeconomics

 

 

 

Introduction

4

4

 

Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand

13

32

 

Producer Behaviour and Supply

13

26

 

Forms  of  Market  and  Price  Determination  under perfect competition with simple applications

10

13

 

 

40

75

Part C

Project Work

20

15

 

Part A: Statistics for Economics 

In this course, the learners are expected to acquire skills in collection, organisation and presentation of quantitative and qualitative information pertaining to various simple economic aspects systematically. It also intends to provide some basic statistical tools to analyse, and interpret any economic information and draw appropriate inferences. In this process, the learners are also expected to understand the behaviour of various economic data.

Unit 1: Introduction  (07 Periods)

What is Economics?

Meaning, scope, functions and importance of statistics in Economics

Unit 2: Collection, Organisation and Presentation of data (27 Periods) 

Collection of data - sources of data - primary and secondary; how basic data is collected with  concepts  of  Sampling; methods  of  collecting data;  some  important sources of secondary data: Census of India and National Sample Survey Organisation.

Organisation of Data: Meaning and types of variables; Frequency Distribution.

Presentation of Data: Tabular Presentation and Diagrammatic Presentation of Data: (i) Geometric forms (bar diagrams and pie diagrams), (ii) Frequency diagrams (histogram, polygon and Ogive) and (iii) Arithmetic line graphs (time series graph).

Unit 3: Statistical Tools and Interpretation (41 Periods) 

For all the numerical problems and solutions, the appropriate economic interpretation may be attempted. This means, the students need to solve the problems and provide interpretation for the results derived.

Measures of Central Tendency- Arithmatic mean, median and mode

Measures  of  Dispersion  -  absolute  dispersion  standard  deviation);  relative  dispersion co-efficient of variation)

Correlation  –  meaning  and  properties,  scatter  diagram;  Measures  of  correlation  -  Karl

Pearson's method (two variables ungrouped data)

Introduction to Index Numbers - meaning, types - wholesale price index, consumer price index, uses of index numbers; Inflation and index numbers.

Part B: Introductory Microeconomics

Unit 4: Introduction (4 Periods) 

Meaning of microeconomics and macroeconomics; positive and normative economics

What is an economy? Central problems of an economy: what, how and for whom to produce; opportunity cost.

Unit 5: Consumer's Equilibrium and Demand (32 Periods) 

Consumer's equilibrium - meaning of utility, marginal utility, law of diminishing marginal utility, conditions of consumer's equilibrium using marginal utility analysis.

Indifference curve analysis of consumer's equilibrium-the consumer's budget (budget set and budget line), preferences of the consumer (indifference curve, indifference map) and conditions of consumer's equilibrium.

Demand, market demand, determinants of demand, demand schedule, demand curve and its slope, movement along and shifts in the demand curve; price elasticity of demand - factors affecting price elasticity of demand; measurement of price elasticity of demand – percentage-change method.

Unit 6: Producer Behaviour and Supply (26 Periods)

Meaning of Production Function – Short-Run and Long-Run Total Product, Average Product and Marginal Product. Returns to a Factor

Cost: Short run costs - total cost, total fixed cost, total variable cost; Average cost; Average fixed cost, average variable cost and marginal cost-meaning and their relationships.

Revenue - total, average and marginal revenue - meaning and their relationship. Supply, market supply, determinants of supply, supply schedule, supply curve and its slope,   movements  along  and  shifts  in  supply  curve,  price  elasticity  of  supply; measurement of price elasticity of supply - percentage-change method.

Unit 7: Forms of Market and Price Determination under Perfect Competition with simple applications. (13 Periods)

Perfect competition - Features; Determination of market equilibrium and effects of shifts in demand and supply. 

Simple Applications of Demand and Supply: Price ceiling, price floor.

Part C: Project in Economics (20 Periods)

Guidelines as given in the PDF, downloadable from the link given below

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus (Reduced) 2020-21 (Released on 7th July)

CBSE Class 11 Economics Syllabus (Reduced) 2020-21 (Released on 7th July)

