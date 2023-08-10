CBSE Accounting for Share Capital Class 12 Mind Map for Part 2 Chapter 1 of Accountancy, Download PDF

Accounting for Share Capital Class 12 Mind Map: Here students can find mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 1, Accounting for Share Capital. Also, find attached a PDF download link for the same.

CBSE Accounting for Share Capital Class 12 Mind Map: Students can find attached mind maps for CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 1, Accounting for Share Capital, here. A PDF download link has also been attached at the bottom of the article for you to save and use as future reference. These mind maps have been prepared as per CBSE’s updated syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024.

Mind maps are great note-making and revision tools. They assist students in quick revision, easy understanding of concepts, and longer memorization of topics during examinations. If a student keeps his/her mind maps handy for the time of examinations, he/she can complete the entire syllabus quickly and efficiently. Though it is advised for students to create mind maps while reading the chapters, we understand that it is not possible for students to create mind maps for each and every chapter, due to the lack of time.

To ensure that you keep practicing and score good marks in examinations, we have brought to mind maps for all chapters of Class 12 Accountancy. Students can also refer to other study materials and resources required in CBSE Board Exam preparation, links to which have been attached below for your convenience.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 1, Accounting for Share Capital Mind Map is presented below as follows:

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Part 2 Chapter 1, Accounting for Capital Share teaches students about accounting treatment in various occasions related to shares. It also gives in-depth knowledge about the kinds of companies, features of a company, categories of shares, types of shares, procedures followed by companies on issuing a share, and much more.

