CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

CBSE 2021 Board Exams: Check CBSE Class 12 Biology paper pattern, unit-Wise weightage, format of the question Paper & other important updates. In this article, we have provided important details about the CBSE Class 12 Biology question paper. Links to download important resources are given at the end of this article.

Also Check:

CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2021: CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Time Table 2021

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: Unit-Wise Weightage

Unit Title Marks VI Reproduction 14 VII Genetics and Evolution 18 VIII Biology and Human Welfare 14 IX Biotechnology and its Applications 12 X Ecology and Environment 12 Total 70

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern

⇒ All questions will be compulsory.

⇒ There will be 33 questions in the question paper, divided into several sections.

⇒ The question paper will have four sections:

Section A, Section B, Section C and Section D.

⇒ Section–A will have 14 questions of 1 mark each and 02 case-based questions.

⇒ Section–B will have 9 questions of 2 marks each.

⇒ Section–C will have 5 questions of 3 marks each

⇒ Section–D will have 3 questions of 5 marks each.

⇒ There will be no overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: More Details

Competencies Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding 50% Application of Knowledge / Concepts 30% Analyse, Evaluate and Create 20%

• Typology of questions: VSA including MCQs, Assertion – Reasoning type questions; SA; LA- I; LA-II; Source-based/ Case-based/ Passage-based/ Integrated assessment questions.

• An internal choice of approximately 33% would be provided.

Suggestive verbs for various competencies

• Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding

State, name, list, identify, define, suggest, describe, outline, summarize, etc.

• Application of Knowledge/Concepts

Calculate, illustrate, show, adapt, explain, distinguish, etc.

• Analyze, Evaluate and Create

Interpret, analyse, compare, contrast, examine, evaluate, discuss, construct, etc

For more details, don’t forget to check latest CBSE Sample Papers and revised CBSE Syllabus from the following links

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021 (Revised)