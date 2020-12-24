CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern, Unit-Wise Weightage & Format of Question Paper

Dec 24, 2020 09:59 IST
CBSE 2021 Board Exams: Check CBSE Class 12 Biology paper pattern, unit-Wise weightage, format of the question Paper & other important updates. In this article, we have provided important details about the CBSE Class 12 Biology question paper. Links to download important resources are given at the end of this article. 

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: Unit-Wise Weightage

Unit

Title

Marks

VI

Reproduction

14

VII

Genetics and Evolution

18

VIII

Biology and Human Welfare

14

IX

Biotechnology and its Applications

12

X

Ecology and Environment

12

 

Total

70

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: Paper Pattern

⇒ All questions will be compulsory. 

⇒ There will be 33 questions in the question paper, divided into several sections.

⇒ The question paper will have four sections: 

Section A, Section B, Section C and Section D. 

⇒ Section–A will have 14 questions of 1 mark each and 02 case-based questions. 

⇒ Section–B will have 9 questions of 2 marks each. 

⇒ Section–C will have 5 questions of 3 marks each  

⇒ Section–D will have 3 questions of 5 marks each. 

⇒ There will be no overall choice. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2021: More Details 

                                       Competencies     

 

 

Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding

 

50%

 

Application of Knowledge / Concepts

 

30%

 

Analyse, Evaluate and Create

 

20%

 

• Typology of questions: VSA including MCQs, Assertion – Reasoning type questions; SA; LA- I; LA-II; Source-based/ Case-based/ Passage-based/ Integrated assessment questions.

• An internal choice of approximately 33% would be provided.

Suggestive verbs for various competencies

• Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding

State, name, list, identify, define, suggest, describe, outline, summarize, etc.

• Application of Knowledge/Concepts

Calculate, illustrate, show, adapt, explain, distinguish, etc.

• Analyze, Evaluate and Create

Interpret, analyse, compare, contrast, examine, evaluate, discuss, construct, etc

For more details, don’t forget to check latest CBSE Sample Papers and revised CBSE Syllabus from the following links 

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample Paper 2021

Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2021 (Revised)

