Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 12 Ecosystem MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important MCQs 2024: In the field of education, there are various evaluation and assessment criteria and methods used by teachers and educational boards to check student learning. There are project methods, assessment methods, essay test methods, etc. The MCQ method is one of these. The multiple-choice question method of assessment was developed by Benjamin D. Wood. Since then, it has been one of the best practises to check student retention and recall ability.

CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) also uses the MCQ method of assessment. The first section of the paper generally comprises 10–13 MCQs. Especially for Biology students, MCQs are important not only from the CBSE Class 12 Biology board exams’ perspective but for future medical and other competitive exams as well. Below are ten MCQs created from Chapter 12 Ecosystem of the revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. The mineral cycles are no longer part of this chapter and thus are not included in the MCQs. Check and download the MCQs for better preparation for the Class 12 Biology 2024 CBSE Biology board exam.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 12 Ecosystem MCQs

1. An ecosystem consists of

a) Only living organisms

b) Only non-living components

c) Only plants and animals

d) Both living organisms and their physical environment



2. The primary source of energy in most ecosystems is

a) Wind energy

b) Solar energy

c) Geothermal energy

d) Biomass energy



3. Decomposers in an ecosystem are responsible for:

a) Capturing solar energy and converting it into food

b) Breaking down dead organic matter into simple compounds

c) Producing oxygen through photosynthesis

d) Absorbing nutrients from the soil for plant growth



4. Which trophic level in an ecosystem represents the primary producers?

a) Herbivores

b) Carnivores

c) Producers

d) Decomposers



5. The biotic component of an ecosystem includes:

a) Air, water, and soil

b) Producers, consumers, and decomposers

c) Sunlight and minerals

d) All living organisms

6. The transfer of energy and nutrients between trophic levels in an ecosystem is known as

a) Decomposition

b) Food chain

c) Biomagnification

d) Photosynthesis



7. Which of the following statements is true about a food web in an ecosystem?

a) It represents the flow of energy in a single direction from producers to decomposers.

b) It consists of only a single chain of feeding relationships.

c) It shows the interconnectedness of multiple food chains.

d) It includes only primary consumers and decomposers.



8. Which of the following is an abiotic factor in an ecosystem?

a) Producers

b) Consumers

c) Temperature

d) Decomposers



9. The ultimate source of energy in an ecosystem is

a) Producers

b) Consumers

c) Sunlight

d) Decomposers





10. Complete the food chain with the correct terms:

A B C D i Primary Consumer Producer Secondary Consumer Tertiary Consumer ii Producer Secondary Consumer Primary Consumer Tertiary Consumer iii Producer Primary Consumer Secondary Consumer Tertiary Consumer iv Tertiary Consumer Secondary Consumer Primary Consumer Producer

options;

a) i

b) ii

c) iii

d) iv

Answer Key



1. d) Both living organisms and their physical environment

2. b) Solar energy

3. b) Breaking down dead organic matter into simple compounds

4. c) Producers

5. b) Producers, consumers, and decomposers

6. b) Food chain

7. c) It shows the interconnectedness of multiple food chains.

8. c) Temperature

9. c) Sunlight

10. c) iii

