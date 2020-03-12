CBSE 12th Board Exam 2020: Check Answer Sheet of Previous Year's Economics Subject Topper

CBSE is conducting the Class 12th Economics Board Exam 2020 on March 13. Apart from revising the defined syllabus for Economics paper, there are other important factors that need to be considered while attempting the Class 12th Economics Board Exam. One of the factors is the pattern and format of attempting the exam. A neat and chronologically answered exam sheet is easier to evaluate. Also, the presentation of the answer, attempting important sections first, neatly drawn graphs and tables are some other factors. To understand the correct format of attempting the Economics paper and score a full 100, check this article for the previous year’s subject topper’s answer sheet.

Importance of CBSE Model Answer Sheet

Apart from the content of the answers, the presentation and chronology of answering questions play a crucial role in the evaluation of the answer sheet. Students can refer to the answer sheet of previous year toppers to know the correct format and way of writing a good answer. The model answer booklet helps students to easily understand the art of delivering maximum information in minimum words.

Download CBSE Class 12 Economics Subject Topper’s Answer Sheet 2019

Snapshot from CBSE Class 12 Economics Model Answer Sheet

In exams, students get an initial 15 minutes to read the paper. This time is utilized by the toppers to study and plan how they will attempt the exam. The topper’s answer sheet attached above shows how neatness and highlighted and clear markings help the invigilator in evaluation. All the parts of each question have been answered in chronology.

As the exam involves graph work and numerical based questions, students should draw a margin on the right end of the answer sheet or should work-out roughly on the last page of the answer copy. Students appearing for the Class 12th Economics Board Exam 2020 can also access more resources from the links mentioned below for better revision.

