CBSE Class 12th Economics Board Exam 2020: Important Resources & Tips for Last Minute Revision

CBSE is conducting the Class 12th Economics exam on 13h March 2020. Students appearing for the exam are revising the syllabus prescribed by CBSE for the board exam. However, students generally face issues and panic during the last minute revision process. Students can go through the below mentioned important resources for preparation and how to use them in the revision process.

Latest CBSE 12th Economics Sample Paper 2020 (Issued by CBSE)

Sample Papers issued by CBSE can prove to be of great help to students appearing for CBSE Class 12th Economics Board Exam 2020. CBSE has changed the exam pattern for the paper from the current year and students can refer to the latest sample paper issued by the CBSE to understand the new exam scheme. The Board Exam 2020 for Economics will be based on the same exam pattern.

Check CBSE Sample Paper For Class 12 Economics Board Exam

CBSE Model Answer Sheet (or Answer Sheet of 2019 subject-Topper)

Every year CBSE publishes a model answer sheet of the student scoring full marks in the exam. The students can refer to this answer-sheet to understand the pattern of attempting the exam. Students can examine which sections should be attempted first and how one should draft an answer for the theoretical questions.

Check Subject toppers answer sheet for Class 12 Economics Board Exam

Chapter-Wise Important Questions & Answers

In the last few days before the exam, it is recommended that the students should concentrate on selective study rather than detailed learning. This not only saves their time but helps them cover all the important topics before the exam. You can check chapter-wise important questions and answers for quick revision.

Check Chapter Wise important questions and answers for Class 12 Economics Board exam 2020

Syllabus and Unit Wise Weightage

It is important for students to understand the entire syllabus of the Economics paper and prepare for the exam accordingly. The below-mentioned unit-wise marks distribution will help students understand which section carries more marks and are more important. Understanding the syllabus helps the student to easily plan their revision process.

Units Marks Part A Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 Money and Banking 6 Determination of Income and Employment 12 Government Budget and the Economy 6 Balance of Payments 6 40 Part B Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 22 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 06 Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) 40 Part C Project Work 20



Check the detailed syllabus for Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2020

Previous Year Papers for Class 12th Economics Exam

It is suggested that in the last days before the exam, students should concentrate on solving practice and previous papers. This helps them in evaluating their speed and preparation. Previous year paper also helps the student to understand the type of questions asked in the exam.

Check Previous Year’s Papers for Class 12 Economics Board Exam 2020