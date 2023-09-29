Memories of Childhood Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 6 Vistas, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Memories of Childhood Notes: Here, students can find revision notes for CBSE Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 6, Memories of Childhood. Find here full and detailed handwritten notes and a summary of Memories of Childhood.

Memories of Childhood Class 12 Notes: Here, students can find revision notes for CBSE Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 6, Memories of Childhood. We have also attached a PDF download link for the same. These short and full handwritten revision notes have been prepared as per the updated and revised CBSE Syllabus 2023-2024. Students appearing in the upcoming CBSE Examination 2024 must have a look at these revision notes prepared by our subject matter experts.

Memories of Childhood talks about important issues, societal issues that deprive a certain section of our society. The story of Bama and Zitkala Sa talks about the oppression faced by the underprivileged section of our society. It is an important topic for students to learn about the miseries imposed by society on the people of lower classes.

Revision Notes for CBSE Class 12 English Memories of Childhood consist of details about the author, summary of the story, theme of the story, character sketches, and much more. Check the complete revision notes below for preparation for examinations.

About the Author:

Zitkala Sa was a writer, editor, translator, musician, educator, and political activist. She belonged to the Dakota tribe and her works portrayed the cultural identity of the tribe she was born and raised into. She has also been the co-founder of the National Council of American Indians, which worked for the rights of native people and other civil rights in the US.

About the Story/Synopsis of the Story

The chapter consists of two stories about oppression faced by the unprivileged people of society. Zitkala Sa and Bama belonged to the marginalized section of our society. Bama had to suffer from the terrible process of untouchability. Whereas, Zitkala Sa had to go through oppression because she belonged to a native tribe.

Theme of Memories of Childhood

Memories of Childhood is about the hardships and atrocities faced by the marginalized section of our society. It talks about the injustices faced by them, irrespective of their age, and the burden of belonging to lower classes ridden on the shoulders of children. The way society treats children of unprivileged classes is portrayed in the chapter. It is an important topic which has to be discussed vividly.

Character Sketches:

Bama: Bama is a little girl with great observational skills. She takes a look at how upper-caste people follow the process of untouchability. She is childish since she cannot understand why is being done and she confirms it from her brother. She is an intelligent kid, thoughtful, courageous, and determined to hear that education could solve the problems of Dalits in the country, she started studying with all her heart and came first in the class.

Zitkala Sa: Zitkala belonged to the native American tribe and had to face racism, indignities, and discrimination in her life. Despite it all, she was a strong and courageous girl who fought against the restrictions imposed on her. She was sensitive since all of this affected her a lot but at the same time, she was determined enough to fight against all the odds. In fact, she did fight to the best of her abilities until she was tired and couldn’t fight anymore.

Summary (Important Points)

Zitkala Sa

Zitkala has been admitted to a boarding school called Carlisle Indian School. The boarding school focused on changing the cultural habits of students and converting them to American culture. When she was about to enter the dining hall for her dinner, authorities took off the shawl from her shoulder, before entering. She came to know that all the Indian girls in the school were forced to wear dresses where their entire body shape was visible. It seemed immodest to her. The hairs were also cut short. Later, at the dining hall, she was being keenly observed by a pale woman as she did not know about table manners. One of her friends from the boarding school, Judewin tells Zitkala that her hair is going to be cut by the pale woman. Zitkala did not want her hair to be cut as she did not want to be looked at as a coward. She hides herself under the bed in a bedroom upstairs. But, she cannot protect her hair from the pale woman as she finds her and chops her hair. She feels humiliated and discouraged after the incident. She says that she has also become that sheep who follows the herder.

Bama is a little girl who lives in the Southern part of India. As she takes a walk back to her home, while returning from school, she observes things around her. On the way of 10 minutes, she takes 30 minutes to reach home. This happens because she sees a monkey performing, a snake act, cyclists cycling, temples, and snack stalls. Sometimes, she also listens to the political speeches given by authorities on the street. She sees a man from her community handing a parcel to his master in a manner that his hand does not touch the skin of his master. This makes her burst into laughter. When she returns home, she narrates the entire journey to her elder brother. Then he explains to her about the oppression, discrimination, and injustices performed on the people of her community by upper caste people. He also explained to her that the man did so because his master thought that he would be impure if he was touched by his servant. This makes her angry towards the society and people of the upper caste. Later, one day she comes across an incident where her brother is questioned about his caste and to know where he stands. Then she is advised by her brother that she has to study hard. She decides that she is going to study hard earn respect in society and work for the people of her community. She works hard and becomes the topper of the class.

