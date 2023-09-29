On The Face Of It Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th English Chapter 5 Vistas, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 On The Face Of It Notes: Here, students can find revision notes for CBSE Class 12 English Vistas Chapter 5, On The Face Of It. Find here full and detailed handwritten notes and a summary of On The Face Of It.

About the Author:

Dame Susan Elizabeth Hill, shortly named Susan Hill is an English author and writer whose works spread across fictional and non-fictional stories. Some of her books have garnered worldwide attention and recognition. The Woman in Black, The Mist in the Mirror, and I’m the King of the Castle are some examples of her great works. She is an author who mostly writes books keeping in mind the youth of the current generation.

About the Story/Synopsis of the Story

The story is about a little boy named Derry who is insecure about his burnt face. His family members, society, his friends constantly remind him of his insecurities which creates a societal gap in his life. He starts ignoring people and spends most of his time alone. Then, he comes across a retired army man known as Mr. Lamb, who has a tinted leg. When Derry gets an opportunity to have a conversation with him, he realizes that it is okay to have flaws and insecurities and that people should live a life of dignity with those flaws. Check the summary below to know how Mr. Lamb changes Derry’s life.

Theme of On the Face of It

The theme on the face of it revolves around the concept of human insecurities and the constraints society puts on them. It also talks about the difference in people and their thought processes. The difference in how people see life and live it. It sends out a message that it is absolutely okay to have flaws and still live life with dignity, respect, and love. No matter how much society puts you down, you have to be strong enough to face everyone. Also, if you want everyone else to love you, you have to start loving yourself first.

Character Sketches:

Derry: Derry is a little boy who has his own insecurities. He is under-confident. He is lonely, withdrawn, and likes to stay away from people. He is pessimistic and does not have a positive approach towards life. He is a thoughtful and good kid who listens to Mr Lamb, spends time with him, and analyses that he has not been living a good life by creating a societal gap in his life.

Mr Lamb: He is an optimistic man who cares about people and wants to bring a change in the lives of people. Despite his tinned leg, he talks to everyone with a smiling face and is always open for a talk. He keeps the curtains of his house open to represent that he is open to everyone who wants to have a conversation. He is empathetic, positive, and kind. He teaches Derry that his flaws are beautiful and worth celebrating. The scars on his face should not be the reason for him being lonely in his life. He should be talking to people, living a socially rich life, and start looking at life with a positive attitude.



Summary (Important Points)

Derry enters Mr Lamb’s garden thinking that it is empty. When Mr. Lamb asks him to be mindful of the apples, he realizes that the garden is not empty.

Derry wants to take his leave but Mr Lamb denies it and says that he is open to everyone who wants to visit his garden

The conversation continues and Derry talks about his insecurity saying that he thinks people are afraid of him. He continues and says that he thinks his face might be the most terrible thing one sees in their life.

Mr Lamb changes the subject and tells him that he makes delicious jelly out of the crab apples. He should visit him often.

During the conversation, Mr. Lamb asks Derry what does he see across the wall. To which Derry replies that he sees some weed. Mr. Lamb explains to him that for some they are just weeds, while for some there are flowers, fruits, and all such lovely things. He wanted to teach Derry that beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder and that it depends on the way you see life.

Then Mr Lamb tells him about his tin leg and how he got his leg blown off. He adds that kids call him Lamey-lamb and that does not trouble him at all.

Derry shares an incident at the bus top where a woman tells her friend, “Look at that terrible thing” while pointing at his face. To this Mr Lamb asks him, does he also think the same way?

When Derry tells him that he does not like being near people because they would comment on his face or be afraid of him, Mr. Lamb tells him a story. There was a man who locked himself up in a room. He was afraid, you see. Of everything. Everything in this world. A bus might run him over, or a man might breathe deadly germs onto him, or a donkey might kick him to death, or lightning might strike him down, or he might love a girl and the girl would leave him, and he might slip on a banana skin and fall and people who saw him would laugh their heads off. So he went into this room, and locked the door, and got into his bed, and stayed there. Then a picture fell off the wall onto his head and killed him. Jerry laughs a lot.

The conversation continues a lot longer and Derry returns home promising Mr. Lamb that he will come back. Mr. Lamb tells himself that everyone says that but never comes back.

As Derry returns home, he has an argument with his mother over Mr Lamb. She stops him from meeting him and going there. Derry argues and says that he says things that matter to him, things that no one has ever told him, he likes being there, and he wants to go back. His mother tries to stop him but he says that if does not return to Mr. Lamb, he will never go anywhere in this world.

Mr. Lamb was up on his ladder, trying to grab the crab apples. As he does so, his leg slips and he falls hard to the ground. By the time, Derry comes running to the garden and says look I told you I would come back. He sees Mr Lamb lying on the ground in dead silence. He walks up to him, assures him that he is there with him, and weeps hard.

